Prep softball scores, 8/19

Fremont 10, Lincoln Northeast 2: Bella McClung picked up an RBI single and Deleesi Bartling added stolen base for Lincoln Northeast. Ella Cooper struck out 10 for Fremont.

Lincoln East 13, Grand Island 0: Morgan Adams hit two homers and recorded four RBI in her second-straight game for the Spartans. Berkley Hatten homered in her second-straight game and Sydney Walz also hit a home run.

Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 0: Bailey Selvage struck out five batters and Taylor Korecky hit a homer for Lincoln Southwest.

Lincoln Pius X 7, Kearney 1: Alisha Huber went 2-for-3, homered and contributed three RBI for the Thunderbolts.

Malcolm 14, Auburn 13: Ava Helms hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth, allowing Sidney Holliday to score the game-winning run for Malcolm. For Auburn, Leah Grant a double, a home run, recored two RBI and scored four runs.

Norfolk 7, Lincoln Southwest 5: Ashley Smetter led the Silver Hawks in hits, going 2-for-4 from the plate and hitting a double. Kennadi Williams hit a homer and recorded two RBI.