Prep softball scores, 8/19

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 5-10, Lincoln Northeast 0-2
Lincoln East 14-13, Grand Island 3-0
Lincoln North Star 7-, Columbus 6-
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 12-5, Norfolk 0-7
Pius X 7-, Kearney 1-
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central vs. Gering
Aquinas 22, Wilber-Clatonia 2
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Tekamah-Herman 2
Aurora 14, Lexington 6
Beatrice at Norris
Beatrice 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Bishop Neumann 9, NEN 1
Blair 8, Wayne 3
Blue River 12, Schuyler 0
Boone Central at Central City
CCV at Minden
Cozad 12, Hershey 0
Elkhorn South 11, Millard South 9
Freeman 2, Fairbury 1
Gering at North Platte
Grand Island CC 7, Columbus Lakeview 5
Gretna 10, Bellevue East 5
Guardian Angels CC 4, Fort Calhoun 2
Hastings at Northwest
Logan View/SS 21, North Bend Central 16
Malcolm 14, Auburn 13
McCook at Gothenburg
Millard West 13, Papillion-LaVista South 5
Nebraska City 10, Falls City 2
North Platte 4, Adams Central 3
Omaha Benson at Omaha North
Omaha Burke at Elkhorn
Omaha Westside 14, Omaha Central 2
Papillion-La Vista at Millard North
Platteview 18, Syracuse 10
Ponca at Pierce
Raymond Central 5, Weeping Water 2
Schuyler at Twin River
Southern/Diller-Odell at Norris
St. Paul at O'Neill
Twin River 8, Blue River 6
Wahoo 10, Plattsmouth 2
Waverly at Seward
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 10, Tekamah-Herman 2: All nine hitters had a hit in the Bluejays lineup, including two from Devin Rodgerson.
Aquinas 22, Wilber-Clatonia 2: The Monarchs recorded 10 runs in the first and second inning, closing out the game in three innings.
Beatrice 14, Southern/Diller-Odell 0: The Lady O's only allowed one hit against the Raiders. Morgan Mahoney went 2-for-3 from the plate, recorded two RBI and hit a double.
Lincoln East 14, Grand Island 3: Morgan Adams went 3-for-3, hit two homers and had four RBI for Lincoln East. Kyndal Colon and Berkley Hatten also hit homers for Lincoln East.
Freeman 2, Fairbury 1: Freeman's Paige Mahler struckout 10 batters and pitched in all seven innings. Mahler also hit a triple on her one at-bat. For Fairbury, Jami Mans has two hits on four at-bats and recorded a stolen base.
Fremont 5, Lincoln Northeast 0: Ella Cooper, Mallory Schleicher and Kylie Phillips each had two hits for Fremont. Cooper scored two runs and hit a double and Phillips led the Tigers in RBI with four.
Fremont 10, Lincoln Northeast 2: Bella McClung picked up an RBI single and Deleesi Bartling added stolen base for Lincoln Northeast. Ella Cooper struck out 10 for Fremont.
Lincoln East 13, Grand Island 0: Morgan Adams hit two homers and recorded four RBI in her second-straight game for the Spartans. Berkley Hatten homered in her second-straight game and Sydney Walz also hit a home run.
Lincoln Southwest 12, Norfolk 0: Bailey Selvage struck out five batters and Taylor Korecky hit a homer for Lincoln Southwest.
Lincoln Pius X 7, Kearney 1: Alisha Huber went 2-for-3, homered and contributed three RBI for the Thunderbolts.
Malcolm 14, Auburn 13: Ava Helms hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth, allowing Sidney Holliday to score the game-winning run for Malcolm. For Auburn, Leah Grant a double, a home run, recored two RBI and scored four runs.
Norfolk 7, Lincoln Southwest 5: Ashley Smetter led the Silver Hawks in hits, going 2-for-4 from the plate and hitting a double. Kennadi Williams hit a homer and recorded two RBI.
Platteview 18, Syracuse 10: MaKenna Birdowsky was went 4-for-4 from the plate, recorded three RBI and hit two doubles for Platteview. Kayla Jeffrey hit two doubles as well. For Syracuse, Emily Holz led the team with three hits, three RBI and two runs.
Raymond Central 5, Weeping Water 2: Kynzee McFadden led Raymond Central in RBI with four. The Mustangs had three homers, two from McFadden and one from Sierra Springer.
Twin River 8, Blue River 6: Nicole Martensen had a double and two RBIs for Blue River, but the Panthers struck out 11 times, including 10 from Twin River starter Marcie Spitz.
Wahoo 10, Plattsmouth 2: Wahoo's Autumn Iverson went 4-for-5 from the plate, hit two home runs and recorded four RBI.
CHIEFTAIN TOURNAMENT
In Bellevue
Friday's games
Pool 1 at Baldwin
Papillion-La Vista vs. Bennington, noon
Bennington vs. Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln North Star, 4 p.m.
Pool 2 at Lied Field
North Platte vs. Millard West, noon
Papillion-LV South vs. Blair, 2 p.m.
North Platte vs. Papillion-LV South, 4 p.m.
Millard West vs. Blair, 6 p.m.