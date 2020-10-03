Prep softball scores, 10/3

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Pool A
Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4
Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2
1st: Lincoln Southwest 13, Lincoln Southeast 1
3rd: Lincoln North Star 4, Norfolk 2
Pool B
Fremont 4, Kearney 0
Fremont 8, Lincoln East 3
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln Pius X 4
Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6
Pool C
Columbus 14, Lincoln Northeast 8
Grand Island 13, Columbus 1
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1
Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Millard West 11, Elkhorn South 3
NEN 13, Fort Calhoun 0
NEN 6, Highway 91 4
Papillion-La Vista South 12, Bellevue West 4
BISHOP NEUMANN INVITATIONAL
Arlington 8, Aquinas 6
Bishop Neumann 8, Arlington 0
Bishop Neumann 15, Aquinas 3
Elkhorn North 6, Arlington 1
1st: Bishop Neumann 9, Elkhorn North 6
MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Boone Central 6, Pierce 5
Guardian Angels CC 8, Boone Central 0
O'Neill 7, Wayne 3
Wayne 14, Boone Central 1
Wayne 11, Pierce 1
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 14, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Gross 2, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
YUTAN INVITATIONAL
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Tekamah-Herman 3
Centennial 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Malcolm 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8
Tekamah-Herman 11, Malcolm 7, 8 inn.
Yutan/Mead 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 5
OTHER GAMES
Gretna 3, North Platte 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 8, Aquinas 6: Sydney Magnino had three hits for Arlington. Claire Wisnieski and Jordyn Bohuslavsky each had two RBIs for Aquinas.
Ashland-Greenwood 8, Tekamah-Herman 3: Kaelyn Fisher doubled and drove in three runs for the Bluejays.
Bishop Neumann 8, Arlington 0: Aubrey Sylliaasen had three hits, including two doubles, and Mary Chvatal homered for the Cavaliers. Macy Sabatka pitched a shutout.
Bishop Neumann 15, Aquinas 3: Mary Chvatal had three hits, including a home run and a double, and scored three times to lead the Cavaliers.
Bishop Neumann 9, Elkhorn North 6: Neumann rallied from a 5-0 deficit. Emma Kavan had three hits and Kaysha Swartz had two hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers.
Centennial 8, Southern/Diller-Odell 4: Kaiely Ziegler doubled and tripled for Centennial. Taylor Trauernicht had two RBIs for Southern.
Columbus 14, Lincoln Northeast 8: Keylin Garretts went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs for Columbus. Deleesi Bartling homered, doubled and had three RBIs for Northeast.
Fremont 8, Lincoln East 3: The Tigers scored eight runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run triple from Ella Cooper and a two-run homer from Alexa Chapman. Whitnee Curry hit a two-run homer for East. Cooper struck out 12.
Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1: Julia Myers and Brittina Titman each homered for the Islanders. Noelani Anderson homered for the Links.
Lincoln East 11, Lincoln Pius X 4: Zoie Armstrong homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Spartans. Alisha Huber had two RBIs for Pius X.
Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4: Ansley Garcia homered and drove in three runs for the Rockets. Noelani Anderson and Cecelia Williams each had two RBIs for the Links.
Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6: The Thunderbolts rallied behind a five-run sixth inning. Payton Tuttle had two hits, including a grand slam for Pius X.
Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2: Moira Baxter tripled and had four RBIs and Rylan Ewoldt had three hits for Southeast, which broke open the game in the fifth inning.
Lincoln Southwest 16, Lincoln North Star 4: The Silver Hawks scored eight runs in the first inning, which included a three-run triple from Josi Salono. Emerson Thompson hit a three-run homer for North Star.
Malcolm 10, Ashland-Greenwood 8: The Clippers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning with three scored runs. Abby Cantrell had three hits, two RBIs and scored a run for Malcolm.
Tekamah-Herman 11, Malcolm 7: Tekamah-Herman scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control. Abby Cantrell had three hits for Malcolm.
Yutan/Mead 6, Southern/Diller-Odell 5: Yutan/Mead won by scoring on an infield error in the bottom of the final inning. Kendrea Troxel had two hits and three RBIs for Southern.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!