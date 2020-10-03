Prep softball scores, 10/3

Fremont 8, Lincoln East 3: The Tigers scored eight runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run triple from Ella Cooper and a two-run homer from Alexa Chapman. Whitnee Curry hit a two-run homer for East. Cooper struck out 12.

Grand Island 11, Lincoln High 1: Julia Myers and Brittina Titman each homered for the Islanders. Noelani Anderson homered for the Links.

Lincoln East 11, Lincoln Pius X 4: Zoie Armstrong homered, doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Spartans. Alisha Huber had two RBIs for Pius X.

Lincoln Northeast 16, Lincoln High 4: Ansley Garcia homered and drove in three runs for the Rockets. Noelani Anderson and Cecelia Williams each had two RBIs for the Links.

Lincoln Pius X 11, Kearney 6: The Thunderbolts rallied behind a five-run sixth inning. Payton Tuttle had two hits, including a grand slam for Pius X.

Lincoln Southeast 13, Norfolk 2: Moira Baxter tripled and had four RBIs and Rylan Ewoldt had three hits for Southeast, which broke open the game in the fifth inning.