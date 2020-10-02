Prep softball scores, 10/2

Softball
OTHER SCHOOLS
LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Central City 8, St. Paul 2
Grand Island CC 8, CCV 0
Grand Island CC 7, Central City 5
St. Paul 8, CCV 7
St. Paul 6, Ord 1
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
In Kearney
Saturday's games
Pool A: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
Pool B: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.; Kearney vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
Pool C: Grand Island vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.; Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.
