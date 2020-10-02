 Skip to main content
Prep softball scores, 10/2
Prep softball scores, 10/2

Softball

OTHER SCHOOLS

LOUPLATTE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Central City 8, St. Paul 2

Grand Island CC 8, CCV 0

Grand Island CC 7, Central City 5

St. Paul 8, CCV 7

St. Paul 6, Ord 1

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

In Kearney

Saturday's games

Pool A: Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 10 a.m.; Norfolk vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.

Pool B: Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.; Kearney vs. Fremont, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.

Pool C: Grand Island vs. Lincoln High, 10 a.m.; Columbus vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10 a.m.; championship and consolation games, noon.

High school softball logo 2014

 

