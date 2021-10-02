Prep softball scores, 10/2

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
HAC TOURNAMENT
Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4
Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln High 7
Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 7
Lincoln North Star 4, Grand Island 2
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0
Game 9--Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Pius X, 2 p.m.
Game 10--Fremont vs. Lincoln East, 2 p.m.
Game 11--Lincoln Southeast vs. Norfolk, 2 p.m.
Game 12--Lincoln Northeast vs. Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.
Game 13--Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 14--Game 9 loser vs. Game 10 loser, 4 p.m.
Game 15--Game 14 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 16--Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 loser, 4 p.m.
Kearney 11, Lincoln High 9
Grand Island 3, Columbus 2
Game 19--Kearney vs. Grand Island, 2 p.m.
Game 20--Lincoln High vs. Columbus, 2 p.m.
OTHER SCHOOLS
CCV 15, Twin River 3
Elkhorn North 12, CCV 2
Elkhorn North 10, Twin River 3
Millard South 10, Papillion-La Vista South 5
BISHOP NEUMANN INVITATIONAL
Bishop Neumann 8, Aquinas 2
Malcolm 14, Aquinas 4
Malcolm 8, Bishop Neumann 4
MID-STATE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Boone Central 9, Pierce 4
NEN 8, Highway 91 7
RIVER CITIES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, South Sioux City 2
Omaha Gross 12, Omaha Mercy 1
Omaha Skutt 9, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 0
YUTAN INVITATIONAL
Auburn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2
Auburn 4, Yutan/Mead 2
Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Auburn 8, Ashland-Greenwood 2: Paige Aue went 3-for-3 with three runs scored from the nine hole to lead the Bulldogs. Danielle Tonjes and Devin Rodgerson each homered for the Bluejays.
Auburn 4, Yutan/Mead 2: Leah Grant, Jaeleigh Darnell, Melody Billings and Ella Matteen each had two hits and Harmony Franke earned the win to lead Auburn.
Bishop Neumann 8, Aquinas 2: Hattie Bohac homered and drove in three runs and Aubrey Sylliaasen had three hits, including a homer for Neumann.
Fremont 12, Lincoln Northeast 0: Ella Cooper struck out six in three innings, and she also homered, doubled and drove in five runs offensively.
Kearney 11, Lincoln High 9: Allison Lane and Bella Molina each homered for the Bearcats. Noelani Anderson went 3-for-4 with a triple, homer and four RBIs for the Links.
Lincoln East 5, Lincoln North Star 0: Morgan Adams' grand slam highlighted a five-run fourth inning for the Spartans.
Lincoln North Star 4, Grand Island 2: North Star rallied with six runs in the sixth. Azariah Valenzuela broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single and a fielders' choice RBI gave the Navigators an insurance run.
Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 7: Northeast scored five runs in the fifth inning to rally for the win. Chloe Bader's two-out RBI double broke a 7-7 tie.
Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln High 7: Grace Mueller and Skylar Mailander each had two hits for Pius X, which held off a late Links rally. Noelani Anderson had two RBIs for Lincoln High.
Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0: Elli Just struck out seven in a complete-game shutout win. Alisha Huber hit a two-run homer in the fourth.
Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4: Liv Bollen, Reagan Kjeldgaard and Katelyn Neumayer each homered for the Knights.
Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2: Taylor Korecky had three hits, including a homer, and Alexis Bradley struck out 11 to lead Southwest. Maggie Helms homered for Southeast.
Malcolm 14, Aquinas 4: Alanea Babb homered and drove in three runs and Jessica Sandell had three RBIs for the Clippers. Veronica Reimers had two hits for Aquinas.
Malcolm 8, Bishop Neumann 4: Five Clippers had at least two hits, including Alyssa Fortik, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Avery Mayberry had three hits for Neumann.
Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2: Taylor Novak homered and drove in four and Ella Watts struck out seven in a complete-game win.