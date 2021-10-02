Prep softball scores, 10/2

Lincoln Northeast 8, Columbus 7: Northeast scored five runs in the fifth inning to rally for the win. Chloe Bader's two-out RBI double broke a 7-7 tie.

Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln High 7: Grace Mueller and Skylar Mailander each had two hits for Pius X, which held off a late Links rally. Noelani Anderson had two RBIs for Lincoln High.

Lincoln Pius X 2, Norfolk 0: Elli Just struck out seven in a complete-game shutout win. Alisha Huber hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

Lincoln Southeast 10, Kearney 4: Liv Bollen, Reagan Kjeldgaard and Katelyn Neumayer each homered for the Knights.

Lincoln Southwest 7, Lincoln Southeast 2: Taylor Korecky had three hits, including a homer, and Alexis Bradley struck out 11 to lead Southwest. Maggie Helms homered for Southeast.

Malcolm 14, Aquinas 4: Alanea Babb homered and drove in three runs and Jessica Sandell had three RBIs for the Clippers. Veronica Reimers had two hits for Aquinas.

Malcolm 8, Bishop Neumann 4: Five Clippers had at least two hits, including Alyssa Fortik, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Avery Mayberry had three hits for Neumann.

Yutan/Mead 9, Ashland-Greenwood 2: Taylor Novak homered and drove in four and Ella Watts struck out seven in a complete-game win.

