Prep softball scores, 10/1
Prep softball scores, 10/1

  • Updated
Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 2

Lincoln East 12-, Lincoln Southwest 11-

Norfolk 12-2, Lincoln Pius X 2-0

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 7, DC West/Concordia 3

Arlington 12, Yutan/Mead 1

Ashland-Greenwood 17, Fort Calhoun 0

Auburn vs. Nebraska City

Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 0

Blair vs. Bennington

Boone Central 12, St. Paul 2

Cass 14, Raymond Central 4

Columbus vs. Papillion-La Vista South

Cozad vs. Gothenburg

Elkhorn 18, Elkhorn North 6

Fairbury 9, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Freeman vs. Fillmore Central/EM

Guardian Angels CC 4, Wayne 1

Holyoke, Colo. vs. Alliance (DH)

Kearney Catholic vs. Minden

Malcolm 17, Weeping Water 4

Milford 9, Blue River 0

Millard West 10, Bellevue East 0

NEN 9, North Bend Central 1

North Platte 13-16, Hastings SC 3-1

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Ralston 2

Omaha Marian 8, Gretna 0

Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3

Ord vs. O'Neill

Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard South 0

Polk County vs. Pierce

South Sioux City vs. Highway 91

Syracuse 16, Falls City 3

Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross 0

West Point-Beemer vs. Aquinas

Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County (DH)

Yutan/Mead vs. DC West/Concordia

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Adams Central 13, Aurora 11

Aurora 11, Lexington 3

Columbus Lakeview 23, Schuyler 0

Crete 13, Lexington 1

Holdrege 10, Columbus Lakeview 9

Northwest 10, Adams Central 0

Northwest 12, Holdrege 8

Seward 6, Crete 3

Seward 8, York 0

York 6, Holdrege 2

1st: Northwest 4, Seward 2

3rd: Crete 10, Adams Central 9

HIGHLIGHTS

Ashland-Greenwood 17, Fort Calhoun 0: Kiara Libal had three hits, including a three-run homer for the Bluejays.

Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1: Reganne Henning hit a grand slam and Avery Barnard had three hits for Beatrice. 

Cass 14, Raymond Central 4: Megan Gissler and Erin Stohlmann each had four RBIs for the Wildcats. Rachel Potter had a home run and double for the Mustangs.

Crete 10, Adams Central 9: Jordyn Coe's tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the sixth lifted Crete. Cassidy Skillet had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Crete 12, Lexington 2: Karlee Henning hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs to lead the Cardinals.

Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Tawnie Escamilla hit the walk-off single and had a sacrifice fly RBI to lead the Tigers in the upset.

Malcolm 17, Weeping Water 4: Josephine Holiday had three RBIs and Abbi Arroyo struck out six in the Clippers win. Keatyn Harrah had two RBIs for the Indians.

Milford 9, Blue River 0: Kaitlyn Klug hit a home run and a double, while Abby Houk and Camille Stauffer put together two RBI games for the Eagles.

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Pius X 2: Paeton Coler, Ellie Schwede, Brandy Unger and Emerson Waldow each homered for the No. 9 Panthers.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Pius 0: Brandy Unger pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 15 for the Panthers, while also having the walk-off home run. Ceara Swanson had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Northwest 4, Seward 2: Ava Laurent scattered four hits and struck out seven to lift Northwest to the Central Conference tourney title. Claire Geidel and Jordyn Collins homered for Seward.

Seward 6, Crete 3: Dalaney Anderson hit a three-run homer in the second inning to spark the Bluejays. Kaitlyn Wendt and Cassidy Skillet each had two hits for Crete.

Seward 8, York 0: Claire Geidel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Seward. Sydney Parra limited York to three hits.

Syracuse 16, Falls City 3: Taylor Sherwin brought in four runs and Kandice Danner had three more for the Rockets. Courtney McClintock had a solo homer for the Tigers.

Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross 0: Aja Henderson hit a grand slam, to go along with her three hits, and Autumn Iversen had three hits in the Warriors' win. 

York 6, Holdrege 2: Matti Pohl had two RBIs and Meaghan Rowe had two hits and an RBI for York.

