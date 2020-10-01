Prep softball scores, 10/1

Malcolm 17, Weeping Water 4: Josephine Holiday had three RBIs and Abbi Arroyo struck out six in the Clippers win. Keatyn Harrah had two RBIs for the Indians.

Milford 9, Blue River 0: Kaitlyn Klug hit a home run and a double, while Abby Houk and Camille Stauffer put together two RBI games for the Eagles.

Norfolk 12, Lincoln Pius X 2: Paeton Coler, Ellie Schwede, Brandy Unger and Emerson Waldow each homered for the No. 9 Panthers.

Norfolk 2, Lincoln Pius 0: Brandy Unger pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 15 for the Panthers, while also having the walk-off home run. Ceara Swanson had two hits for the Thunderbolts.

Northwest 4, Seward 2: Ava Laurent scattered four hits and struck out seven to lift Northwest to the Central Conference tourney title. Claire Geidel and Jordyn Collins homered for Seward.

Seward 6, Crete 3: Dalaney Anderson hit a three-run homer in the second inning to spark the Bluejays. Kaitlyn Wendt and Cassidy Skillet each had two hits for Crete.

Seward 8, York 0: Claire Geidel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Seward. Sydney Parra limited York to three hits.