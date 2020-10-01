Prep softball scores, 10/1

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 2
Lincoln East 12-, Lincoln Southwest 11-
Norfolk 12-2, Lincoln Pius X 2-0
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 7, DC West/Concordia 3
Arlington 12, Yutan/Mead 1
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Fort Calhoun 0
Auburn vs. Nebraska City
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 0
Blair vs. Bennington
Boone Central 12, St. Paul 2
Cass 14, Raymond Central 4
Columbus vs. Papillion-La Vista South
Cozad vs. Gothenburg
Elkhorn 18, Elkhorn North 6
Fairbury 9, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Freeman vs. Fillmore Central/EM
Guardian Angels CC 4, Wayne 1
Holyoke, Colo. vs. Alliance (DH)
Kearney Catholic vs. Minden
Malcolm 17, Weeping Water 4
Milford 9, Blue River 0
Millard West 10, Bellevue East 0
NEN 9, North Bend Central 1
North Platte 13-16, Hastings SC 3-1
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Ralston 2
Omaha Marian 8, Gretna 0
Omaha Mercy 5, Tekamah-Herman 3
Ord vs. O'Neill
Papillion-La Vista 7, Millard South 0
Polk County vs. Pierce
South Sioux City vs. Highway 91
Syracuse 16, Falls City 3
Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross 0
West Point-Beemer vs. Aquinas
Wray, Colo. vs. Chase County (DH)
Yutan/Mead vs. DC West/Concordia
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Adams Central 13, Aurora 11
Aurora 11, Lexington 3
Columbus Lakeview 23, Schuyler 0
Crete 13, Lexington 1
Holdrege 10, Columbus Lakeview 9
Northwest 10, Adams Central 0
Northwest 12, Holdrege 8
Seward 6, Crete 3
Seward 8, York 0
York 6, Holdrege 2
1st: Northwest 4, Seward 2
3rd: Crete 10, Adams Central 9
HIGHLIGHTS
Ashland-Greenwood 17, Fort Calhoun 0: Kiara Libal had three hits, including a three-run homer for the Bluejays.
Beatrice 12, Plattsmouth 1: Reganne Henning hit a grand slam and Avery Barnard had three hits for Beatrice.
Cass 14, Raymond Central 4: Megan Gissler and Erin Stohlmann each had four RBIs for the Wildcats. Rachel Potter had a home run and double for the Mustangs.
Crete 10, Adams Central 9: Jordyn Coe's tie-breaking homer in the bottom of the sixth lifted Crete. Cassidy Skillet had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals.
Crete 12, Lexington 2: Karlee Henning hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs to lead the Cardinals.
Fremont 3, Lincoln North Star 2: Tawnie Escamilla hit the walk-off single and had a sacrifice fly RBI to lead the Tigers in the upset.
Malcolm 17, Weeping Water 4: Josephine Holiday had three RBIs and Abbi Arroyo struck out six in the Clippers win. Keatyn Harrah had two RBIs for the Indians.
Milford 9, Blue River 0: Kaitlyn Klug hit a home run and a double, while Abby Houk and Camille Stauffer put together two RBI games for the Eagles.
Norfolk 12, Lincoln Pius X 2: Paeton Coler, Ellie Schwede, Brandy Unger and Emerson Waldow each homered for the No. 9 Panthers.
Norfolk 2, Lincoln Pius 0: Brandy Unger pitched eight scoreless innings and struck out 15 for the Panthers, while also having the walk-off home run. Ceara Swanson had two hits for the Thunderbolts.
Northwest 4, Seward 2: Ava Laurent scattered four hits and struck out seven to lift Northwest to the Central Conference tourney title. Claire Geidel and Jordyn Collins homered for Seward.
Seward 6, Crete 3: Dalaney Anderson hit a three-run homer in the second inning to spark the Bluejays. Kaitlyn Wendt and Cassidy Skillet each had two hits for Crete.
Seward 8, York 0: Claire Geidel went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Seward. Sydney Parra limited York to three hits.
Syracuse 16, Falls City 3: Taylor Sherwin brought in four runs and Kandice Danner had three more for the Rockets. Courtney McClintock had a solo homer for the Tigers.
Wahoo 8, Omaha Gross 0: Aja Henderson hit a grand slam, to go along with her three hits, and Autumn Iversen had three hits in the Warriors' win.
York 6, Holdrege 2: Matti Pohl had two RBIs and Meaghan Rowe had two hits and an RBI for York.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!