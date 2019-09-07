Junior Jordyn Bahl struck out 15 and allowed only two hits in leading Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista to a 4-0 win against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt in the Papillion-La Vista South Invitational championship game Saturday.
Brooke Dumont hit a two-run homer for the Monarchs in the bottom of the first inning. That was more than enough for Bahl, who walked only two batters.
Class A No. 9 Gretna defeated No. 2 Lincoln Southwest 8-0 in five innings in the third-place game. Dragons pitcher Grace Buffington limited the Silver Hawks to two hits, struck out three and walked only one.
Gretna scored three runs in the third and closed the game with five in the fifth.
Katelyn Neumayer hit a three-run, walk-off homer to lift Lincoln Southeast to a 7-6 win against Papillion-La Vista South in the seventh-place game. Rylan Ewoldt also homered for the Knights.
Bolts finish with a win: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Lincoln Pius X to a 3-2 walk-off win against Bellevue West in the Millard North Invitational.
The Thunderbirds, who went 1-2 in the tournament, scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game.
Elli Just struck out six and earned the win for Pius X.
Quick hits: Class C No. 1 Fairbury won the Fairbury Invitational with a 6-5 win against Class B No. 7 Northwest. … Class C No. 9 Auburn defeated No. 10 Bishop Neumann 12-2 in the final of the Auburn Invitational. The Bulldogs exploded for 12 runs in the fourth inning. Kylie Allen homered for Auburn.