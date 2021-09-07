Prep softball results, 9/7

Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2: Raymond Central had two errors that eventually led to a walk-off win for Arlington. Britt Nielson had the lone RBI for the Eagles while Rachel Potter homered for the Mustangs.

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Alisha Huber picked up the lone RBI for Lincoln Pius X, and Ceara Swanson picked up two of the Bolts five hits.

Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five RBIs on three hits and a home run for Lincoln East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.

Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits for Southeast.

Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs at the lead off spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers in a blowout win.

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs including a double.