Prep softball results, 9/7
Prep softball results, 9/7

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1

Lincoln East 11-, Kearney 1-

Lincoln High 10, Omaha Bryan 1

Lincoln Northeast at Columbus

Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 2

Lincoln Southeast 11-, Grand Island 1-

Lincoln Southwest 8-12, Lincoln North Star 0-1

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2

Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia

Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse

Auburn at Fairbury

Aurora at Hastings

Bellevue East 16, Bellevue West 1

Bishop Neumann at Yutan/Mead

Blair at Ralston

Blue River vs. Logan View/SS

CCV at Centennial

CCV at Wilber-Clatonia

Chase County at Wray, Colo. (DH)

Columbus Lakeview at Wayne

Cozad at Hastings

DC West/Concordia 9, Syracuse 0

Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Fort Calhoun 0

Elkhorn North at Norris

Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5

Freeman at Aquinas

Fremont 5-0, Norfolk 4-13

Gering 11, Chadron 1

Grand Island CC at Adams Central

Grand Island CC 16, Hershey 3

Gretna 15, Elkhorn 3

Hastings 13, Cozad 1

Hershey at Adams Central

Highway 91 at South Sioux City

Kearney Catholic 9, McCook 1

Lexington at Holdrege

Logan View/SS 9, David City/East Butler 3

Logan View/SS at Tekamah-Herman

Malcolm 10, Cass 0

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Millard South at Omaha Burke

Millard West at Millard North

Minden at Central City

Nebraska City at Platteview

North Bend Central at West Point-Beemer

North Platte 3, Hastings SC 1

Northwest at Waverly

Omaha Central 10, Omaha South 2

Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South

Omaha Northwest at Omaha Mercy

Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Gross 0

O'Neill at Boone Central

Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South

Pierce at Guardian Angels CC

Plattsmouth 16, Omaha Benson 1

Polk County 12, Twin River 2

Ponca vs. North Bend Central

Ponca 13, West Point-Beemer 0

Scottsbluff 11, Alliance 0

St. Paul 14, Ord 2

Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7

Wahoo 2, Bennington 1

Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial

York at Beatrice

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2: Raymond Central had two errors that eventually led to a walk-off win for Arlington. Britt Nielson had the lone RBI for the Eagles while Rachel Potter homered for the Mustangs. 

Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Alisha Huber picked up the lone RBI for Lincoln Pius X, and Ceara Swanson picked up two of the Bolts five hits.

Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five RBIs on three hits and a home run for Lincoln East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.

Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits for Southeast.

Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs at the lead off spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers in a blowout win. 

Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs including a double. 

Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7: Autumn Lindsley struck out six for Blue River, and Sierra Rhynalds added a double and an RBI for the Panthers.

Wahoo 2, Bennington 1: Abbey Borchers ended the game with a walk-off single to give the Warriors the win. Kylee Kenning also homered for Wahoo. 

High school softball logo 2014

 

