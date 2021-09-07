Prep softball results, 9/7

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1
Lincoln East 11-, Kearney 1-
Lincoln High 10, Omaha Bryan 1
Lincoln Northeast at Columbus
Lincoln Pius X 9, Lincoln Northeast 2
Lincoln Southeast 11-, Grand Island 1-
Lincoln Southwest 8-12, Lincoln North Star 0-1
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2
Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia
Ashland-Greenwood at Syracuse
Auburn at Fairbury
Aurora at Hastings
Bellevue East 16, Bellevue West 1
Bishop Neumann at Yutan/Mead
Blair at Ralston
Blue River vs. Logan View/SS
CCV at Centennial
CCV at Wilber-Clatonia
Chase County at Wray, Colo. (DH)
Columbus Lakeview at Wayne
Cozad at Hastings
DC West/Concordia 9, Syracuse 0
Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Fort Calhoun 0
Elkhorn North at Norris
Falls City 7, Weeping Water 5
Freeman at Aquinas
Fremont 5-0, Norfolk 4-13
Gering 11, Chadron 1
Grand Island CC at Adams Central
Grand Island CC 16, Hershey 3
Gretna 15, Elkhorn 3
Hastings 13, Cozad 1
Hershey at Adams Central
Highway 91 at South Sioux City
Kearney Catholic 9, McCook 1
Lexington at Holdrege
Logan View/SS 9, David City/East Butler 3
Logan View/SS at Tekamah-Herman
Malcolm 10, Cass 0
Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Millard South at Omaha Burke
Millard West at Millard North
Minden at Central City
Nebraska City at Platteview
North Bend Central at West Point-Beemer
North Platte 3, Hastings SC 1
Northwest at Waverly
Omaha Central 10, Omaha South 2
Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Mercy
Omaha Skutt 8, Omaha Gross 0
O'Neill at Boone Central
Papillion-La Vista at Elkhorn South
Pierce at Guardian Angels CC
Plattsmouth 16, Omaha Benson 1
Polk County 12, Twin River 2
Ponca vs. North Bend Central
Ponca 13, West Point-Beemer 0
Scottsbluff 11, Alliance 0
St. Paul 14, Ord 2
Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7
Wahoo 2, Bennington 1
Wilber-Clatonia at Centennial
York at Beatrice
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 3, Raymond Central 2: Raymond Central had two errors that eventually led to a walk-off win for Arlington. Britt Nielson had the lone RBI for the Eagles while Rachel Potter homered for the Mustangs.
Columbus 3, Lincoln Pius X 1: Alisha Huber picked up the lone RBI for Lincoln Pius X, and Ceara Swanson picked up two of the Bolts five hits.
Lincoln East 11, Kearney 1: Kyndal Colon knocked in five RBIs on three hits and a home run for Lincoln East. The Class A No. 6 Spartans added a home run from Sydney Walz and two doubles from Morgan Adams.
Lincoln Southeast 11, Grand Island 1: The Knights picked up four extra-base hits, including home runs from Maggie Helms and Katelyn Neumayer. Alexis Hubbard allowed just three hits for Southeast.
Malcolm 10, Cass 0: Jaiden Helms hammered two home runs at the lead off spot with Alyssa Fortik hitting a home run as well to lead the Clippers in a blowout win.
Milford 11, Southern/Diller-Odell 3: A five-run second inning opened the gates for Milford as Addi Mowinkel exploded for four RBIs including a double.
Tekamah-Herman 8, Blue River 7: Autumn Lindsley struck out six for Blue River, and Sierra Rhynalds added a double and an RBI for the Panthers.