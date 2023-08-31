Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0

Gretna 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Pius X 4

Rock Bridge, Mo. 6, Lincoln Pius X 3

Rock Bridge, Mo. 4, Lincoln Southwest 0

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blair 8, Elkhorn South 3

Blair 9, Lincoln Southeast 1

Blue Springs, Mo. 8, Millard South 5

Blue Springs South Mo. 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Elkhorn North 6, Fort Calhoun 0

Gretna 5, Silo, Okla. 3

Gretna East 4, Legend, Colo. 1

Helias Catholic, Mo. 8, Omaha Burke 0

Millard South 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 0

Papillion-La Vista 10, Gretna East 0

Papillion-La Vista 3, Legend, Colo. 1

Papillion-La Vista South 10, Omaha Burke 2

Papillion-La Vista South 5, Hellas Catholic, Mo. 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Elkhorn South 1, Lincoln Southeast 0: Taylor Horsham hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning. Both teams got strong starting pitching — Kenna Scribner for the Knights and Bella Skins for the Storm.

Gretna 10, Lincoln Northeast 0: Skarlett Jones homered for the Dragons, who had nine hits.

Rock Bridge, Mo. 6, Lincoln Pius X 3: Kendal Heimes had a triple and two RBIs, but it wasn't enough for the Bolts.

Rock Bridge, Mo. 4, Lincoln Southwest 0: The Bruins scored two runs in the third and fifth innings. Emma Dostal had two hits for the Silver Hawks.