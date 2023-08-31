Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Crete 12, Lincoln Northwest 10
Lincoln East 5-12, 0-4
Lincoln Pius X 4-12, Lincoln North Star 1-3
Kearney 25, Lincoln High 0
Millard North 1, Lincoln Southwest 0
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance 18, Hershey 13
Ashland-Greenwood 3, Beatrice 0
Auburn 10, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Bellevue West 17, Omaha South 5
Bishop Neumann 15, Fort Calhoun 3
Blair 11, Omaha Gross 0
Centennial 9, Syracuse 1
People are also reading…
Central City 11, St. Paul 4
Central City 12, CCV 5
FCEMF 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 4
Gothenburg 9, Lexington 5
Gretna 6, Legend, CO 1
Highway 91 6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3
Omaha Buena Vista 20, Omaha Benson 8
Pierce 8, O'Neill 7
Ralston 14, Platteview 3
Wahoo 6, Elkhorn 0
Wayne 15, South Sioux City 0
York 10, Aurora 2