Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 17, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln East 15, Lincoln Northeast 4
Lincoln Pius X 6-9, Lincoln Southeast 3-0
Lincoln Southwest 10-10, Grand Island 0-2
Norfolk 14-16, Lincoln North Star 10-0
Waverly 20, Lincoln Northwest 4
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic 12, Schuyler 0
Ashland-Greenwood 7, Arlington 0
Auburn 12, Plattsmouth 7
Aurora 11, Centennial 1
Bellevue East 6 Omaha Westview 1
Bennington 5, Omaha Mercy 2
Bishop Neumann 5, Wayne 0
Blair 10, Norris 2
Blue River 15, Highway 91 7
Central City 4, Lakeview 2
Cozad 4, McCook 3
Crete 11, Fairbury 1
Duchesne/Roncalli 16, South Sioux City 0
Elkhorn 13, Bellevue West 6
Elkhorn South 3 Omaha Marian 2
FCEMF 13, Southern Valley/Alma 1
Fort Calhoun 21, Raymond Central 1
Freeman 15, Falls City 2
GACC 10, Ponca 2
Gering 13, Alliance 5
Gothenburg 10, Ord 0
Gretna East 8, Omaha Burke 0
Hastings 13, York 11
Hastings St. Cecilia 11, CCV 3
Kearney Catholic 17, Lexington 6
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9, DC West 1
Milford 13, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Millard North 12, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Nebraska City 16, Syracuse 4
NEN 10, O'Neill 0
North Bend Central 7, Tekamah-Herman 6
Northwest 12, Kearney 3
Papillion-La Vista 10, Millard South 2
Pierce 12, Cuming County 2
Platteview 9, Cass 0
Ralston 14, Malcolm 13
Scottsbluff 16, Chadron 8
Seward 10, HWY 6 1
St. Paul 4, Polk County 2
Twin River 12, North Bend Central 0
Twin River 6, Tekamah-Herman 1
Wahoo 7, Beatrice 6