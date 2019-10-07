{{featured_button_text}}

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star at Papillion-La Vista

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian

OTHER SCHOOLS

Blue Hill at Southern Valley/Alma

Boone Central vs. Twin River

Boone Central vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay

Central City at Kearney Catholic

Centura-Central Valley at O'Neill

Columbus at Grand Island (DH)

Gretna at Elkhorn South

Highway 91 at Polk County

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson

Ord at Minden

Raymond Central at Syracuse

Twin River vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay

CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Omaha

Omaha Gross 9, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Nebraska City 2

Game 3, Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, 4

Game 4, Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 4

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4; Game 6, final, 6 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-2 at Blair

Game 1, Blair vs. Ralston, 4

Game 2, Omaha Mercy vs. Platteview, 4

Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6

Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt 8, Cass County Central 0

Bennington vs. DC West/Concordia, 2

Game 3, Cass County Central vs. Game 2 loser, 4

Game 4, Omaha Skutt vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-4 at Norris

Norris 8 West Point-Beemer 0

Game 2, Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 3:45

Game 3, West Point-Beemer vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30

Game 4, Norris vs. Game 2 winner, 7:15

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:45 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-5 at Crete

Crete 14, North Central 0

Beatrice 12, NEN 0

Game 3, North Central vs. NEN, 4

Game 4, Crete vs. Beatrice, 6

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne

Game 1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 4

Game 2, Seward vs. Blue River, 4

Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30

Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:30 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-7 at York

York 17, Columbus Lakeview 3

Aurora 10, Grand Island CC 8

Game 3, Grand Island CC vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2

York 9, Aurora 1

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11; Game 6, York vs. Game 5 winner, 1 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-8 at Hastings

Game 1, Hastings vs. St. Paul, 4

Game 2, Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4

Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2

Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-9 at Gothenburg

Game 1, Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 2

Game 2, McCook vs. Lexington, 2

Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4

Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; Game 6, final, 2 (second game to follow if necessary).

B-10 at Gering

Game 1, Gering vs. Chadron, noon MT

Game 2, Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 2 MT

Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 MT

Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 MT

Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 MT; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).

