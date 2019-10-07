Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln North Star at Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian
OTHER SCHOOLS
Blue Hill at Southern Valley/Alma
Boone Central vs. Twin River
Boone Central vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
Central City at Kearney Catholic
Centura-Central Valley at O'Neill
Columbus at Grand Island (DH)
Gretna at Elkhorn South
Highway 91 at Polk County
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Benson
Ord at Minden
Raymond Central at Syracuse
Twin River vs. Madison/Humphrey/Lindsay
CLASS B SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Omaha
Omaha Gross 9, Plattsmouth 0
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 11, Nebraska City 2
Game 3, Plattsmouth vs. Nebraska City, 4
Game 4, Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 4
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4; Game 6, final, 6 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-2 at Blair
Game 1, Blair vs. Ralston, 4
Game 2, Omaha Mercy vs. Platteview, 4
Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6
Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt 8, Cass County Central 0
Bennington vs. DC West/Concordia, 2
Game 3, Cass County Central vs. Game 2 loser, 4
Game 4, Omaha Skutt vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-4 at Norris
Norris 8 West Point-Beemer 0
Game 2, Waverly vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 3:45
Game 3, West Point-Beemer vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30
Game 4, Norris vs. Game 2 winner, 7:15
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:45 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-5 at Crete
Crete 14, North Central 0
Beatrice 12, NEN 0
Game 3, North Central vs. NEN, 4
Game 4, Crete vs. Beatrice, 6
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-6 at Wayne
Game 1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 4
Game 2, Seward vs. Blue River, 4
Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30
Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 3:30 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-7 at York
York 17, Columbus Lakeview 3
Aurora 10, Grand Island CC 8
Game 3, Grand Island CC vs. Columbus Lakeview, 2
York 9, Aurora 1
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 11; Game 6, York vs. Game 5 winner, 1 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-8 at Hastings
Game 1, Hastings vs. St. Paul, 4
Game 2, Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4
Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2
Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-9 at Gothenburg
Game 1, Gothenburg vs. Holdrege, 2
Game 2, McCook vs. Lexington, 2
Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4
Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; Game 6, final, 2 (second game to follow if necessary).
B-10 at Gering
Game 1, Gering vs. Chadron, noon MT
Game 2, Alliance vs. Scottsbluff, 2 MT
Game 3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 MT
Game 4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 MT
Tuesday—Game 5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2 MT; Game 6, final, 4 (second game to follow if necessary).