Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/5

Softball
SUBDISTRICTS
CLASS B
(Double elimination; x-eliminated)
B-1 at Nebraska City
Nebraska City 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3
Omaha Gross 11, Plattsmouth 1
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 8, x-Plattsmouth 3
G4, Nebraska City vs. Omaha Gross, 3
Tuesday—G5, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Game 4 loser, 10; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-2 at Blair
G1, Blair vs. Platteview, 4
G2, Omaha Mercy vs. Ralston, 4
G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6
G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-3 at Omaha Skutt
G1, Omaha Skutt vs. Cass, 4
G2, Bennington vs. Elkhorn North, 4
G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30
G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-4 at Elkhorn
Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0
G2, Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2
G3, South Sioux City vs. Game 2 loser, 4
G4, Elkhorn vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-5 at Norris
Norris 9, Waverly 1
G2, Wahoo vs. Beatrice, 1:45
G3, Waverly vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30
G4, Norris vs. Game 2 winner, 5:15
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-6 at Wayne
G1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 2
Crete 8, NEN 0
G3, Game 1 loser vs. NEN, 4:30
G4, Game 1 winner vs. Crete, 4:30
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-7 at Seward
G1, Seward vs. Blue River, 4
G2, York vs. Columbus Lakeview, 4
G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6
G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-8 at Hastings
G1, Hastings vs. Aurora, 4
G2, Northwest vs. Grand Island CC, 4
G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6
G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-9 at Hastings
Adams Central 15, Holdrege 1
Lexington 13, McCook 5
Holdrege 10, x-McCook 3
Adams Central 9, Lexington 1
Tuesday—Holdrege vs. Lexington, 10; Adams Central vs. Holdrege/Lexington winner, noon (second game to follow, if necessary).
B-10 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 0
Gering 7, Chadron 6
G3, Alliance vs. Chadron, 1 MT
G4, Scottsbluff vs. Gering, 3 MT
Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon MT; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 MT (second game to follow, if necessary).
CLASS C
(Single elimination)
C-1 Auburn
G1, Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2
G2, Auburn vs. Game 1 winner, 4
G3, Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4
Game 4, Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6.
C-2 at Tekamah
Tekamah-Herman 12, Yutan/Mead 2
G2, Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 4
G3, Tekamah-Herman vs. Game 2 winner, 6.
C-3 at Wahoo
Bishop Neumann 14, West Point-Beemer 2
Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3
Final: Bishop Neumann vs. Freeman, 2.
C-4 at West Point
Guardian Angels CC 9, North Bend Central 0
G2, Ponca vs. Raymond Central, 3
G3, Guardian Angels CC vs. Game 2 winner, 5.
C-5 Malcolm
G1, Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4
G2, Aquinas vs. Milford, 5:45
G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30.
C-6 at Fairbury
Fairbury 12, Pierce 0
G2, Highway 91 vs. Centennial, 3:15
G3, Fairbury vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30.
C-7 at Central City
G1, Central City vs. Polk County, 4
Fillmore Central/EMF 7, Twin River 0
G3, Game 1 winner vs. Fillmore Central/EMF, 6.
C-8 at Hastings
Hastings SC 8, CCV 0
G2, Boone Central vs. St. Paul, 2
G3, Hastings SC vs. Game 2 winner, 4.
C-9 at Kearney
G1, Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 2
G2, O'Neill vs. Ord, 3:45
G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:45.
C-10 at Stamford
G1, Southern Valley/Alma vs. Chase County, 3
G2, Cozad vs. Gothenburg, 5
G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7.
