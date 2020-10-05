 Skip to main content
Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/5
  Updated
Softball

SUBDISTRICTS

CLASS B

(Double elimination; x-eliminated)

B-1 at Nebraska City

Nebraska City 7, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 3

Omaha Gross 11, Plattsmouth 1

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 8, x-Plattsmouth 3

G4, Nebraska City vs. Omaha Gross, 3

Tuesday—G5, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Game 4 loser, 10; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-2 at Blair

G1, Blair vs. Platteview, 4

G2, Omaha Mercy vs. Ralston, 4

G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6

G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-3 at Omaha Skutt

G1, Omaha Skutt vs. Cass, 4

G2, Bennington vs. Elkhorn North, 4

G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 5:30

G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-4 at Elkhorn

Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0

G2, Ashland-Greenwood vs. DC West/Concordia, 2

G3, South Sioux City vs. Game 2 loser, 4

G4, Elkhorn vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-5 at Norris

Norris 9, Waverly 1

G2, Wahoo vs. Beatrice, 1:45

G3, Waverly vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30

G4, Norris vs. Game 2 winner, 5:15

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3:45 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-6 at Wayne

G1, Wayne vs. Schuyler, 2

Crete 8, NEN 0

G3, Game 1 loser vs. NEN, 4:30

G4, Game 1 winner vs. Crete, 4:30

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-7 at Seward

G1, Seward vs. Blue River, 4

G2, York vs. Columbus Lakeview, 4

G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6

G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-8 at Hastings

G1, Hastings vs. Aurora, 4

G2, Northwest vs. Grand Island CC, 4

G3, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6

G4, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 2; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-9 at Hastings

Adams Central 15, Holdrege 1

Lexington 13, McCook 5

Holdrege 10, x-McCook 3

Adams Central 9, Lexington 1

Tuesday—Holdrege vs. Lexington, 10; Adams Central vs. Holdrege/Lexington winner, noon (second game to follow, if necessary).

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff 13, Alliance 0

Gering 7, Chadron 6

G3, Alliance vs. Chadron, 1 MT

G4, Scottsbluff vs. Gering, 3 MT

Tuesday—G5, Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon MT; G6, Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 2 MT (second game to follow, if necessary).

CLASS C

(Single elimination)

C-1 Auburn

G1, Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2

G2, Auburn vs. Game 1 winner, 4

G3, Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4

Game 4, Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6.

C-2 at Tekamah

Tekamah-Herman 12, Yutan/Mead 2

G2, Arlington vs. Logan View/SS, 4

G3, Tekamah-Herman vs. Game 2 winner, 6.

C-3 at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann 14, West Point-Beemer 2

Freeman 4, Southern/Diller-Odell 3

Final: Bishop Neumann vs. Freeman, 2.

C-4 at West Point

Guardian Angels CC 9, North Bend Central 0

G2, Ponca vs. Raymond Central, 3

G3, Guardian Angels CC vs. Game 2 winner, 5.

C-5 Malcolm

G1, Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 4

G2, Aquinas vs. Milford, 5:45

G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7:30.

C-6 at Fairbury

Fairbury 12, Pierce 0

G2, Highway 91 vs. Centennial, 3:15

G3, Fairbury vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30.

C-7 at Central City

G1, Central City vs. Polk County, 4

Fillmore Central/EMF 7, Twin River 0

G3, Game 1 winner vs. Fillmore Central/EMF, 6.

C-8 at Hastings

Hastings SC 8, CCV 0

G2, Boone Central vs. St. Paul, 2

G3, Hastings SC vs. Game 2 winner, 4.

C-9 at Kearney

G1, Kearney Catholic vs. Minden, 2

G2, O'Neill vs. Ord, 3:45

G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:45.

C-10 at Stamford

G1, Southern Valley/Alma vs. Chase County, 3

G2, Cozad vs. Gothenburg, 5

G3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7.

High school softball logo 2014

 

