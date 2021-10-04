 Skip to main content
Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/4
agate

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian

Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast

SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Omaha Gross

Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Plattsmouth 8

Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 2

Nebraska City vs. Omaha Mercy, 4

Final, 6.

B-2 at Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 4:30

Blair vs. Ralston, 6

Final, 7:30.

B-3 at Bennington

Bennington vs. Cass, 2

Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 4:15

Final, 6:30.

B-4 at Ashland

Ashland-Greenwood vs. South Sioux City, 2

Waverly vs. DC West/Concordia, 4

Final, 6.

B-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 6, NEN 1

Beatrice 6, Norris 2

Final: Wahoo vs. Beatrice, 3.

B-6 at Wayne

Wayne vs. Schuyler, noon

Seward vs. Crete, 2

Final, 4.

B-7 at Aurora

Aurora vs. Blue River, 3

Columbus Lakeview vs. York, 5

Final, 7.

B-8 at Hastings

Hastings vs. Grand Island CC, 2

Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4

Final, 6.

B-9 at O'Neill

O'Neill vs. Lexington, 2

Holdrege vs. McCook, 3:30

Final, 5.

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 2 MT

Gering vs. Chadron, 4 MT

Final, 6 MT.

C-1 at Auburn

Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2

Auburn vs. Syracuse-Fort Calhoun winner, 4

Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4

Final, 6.

C-2 at Yutan

Yutan/Mead vs. Logan View/SS, 3

Arlington vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5

Final, 7.

C-3 at Wahoo

Bishop Neumann vs. West Point-Beemer, 2

Freeman vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 4

Final, 6.

C-4 at West Point

Guardian Angels CC vs. Ponca, 1

Raymond Central vs. North Bend Central, 3

Final, 5.

C-5 at Malcolm

Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3

Aquinas vs. Milford, 5

Final, 7.

C-6 at Leigh

Highway 91 vs. Centennial, 1

Fairbury vs. Pierce, 3:15

Final, 5:30.

C-7 at Central City

Central City vs. Polk County, 2

Twin River vs. Fillmore Central/EM, 4

Final, 6.

C-8 at Hastings

Hastings SC 12, CCV 0

St. Paul vs. Boone Central, 2

Final, 4.

C-9 at Kearney

Kearney Catholic vs. Ord, 3

Southern Valley/Alma vs. Minden, 4:45

Final, 6:30.

C-10 at Cozad

Cozad vs. Hershey, 3:30

Gothenburg vs. Chase County, 5

Final, 6:30.

