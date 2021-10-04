Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/4

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian
Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Southeast
SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Omaha Gross
Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli 10, Plattsmouth 8
Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, 2
Nebraska City vs. Omaha Mercy, 4
Final, 6.
B-2 at Omaha Skutt
Omaha Skutt vs. Platteview, 4:30
Blair vs. Ralston, 6
Final, 7:30.
B-3 at Bennington
Bennington vs. Cass, 2
Elkhorn vs. Elkhorn North, 4:15
Final, 6:30.
B-4 at Ashland
Ashland-Greenwood vs. South Sioux City, 2
Waverly vs. DC West/Concordia, 4
Final, 6.
B-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 6, NEN 1
Beatrice 6, Norris 2
Final: Wahoo vs. Beatrice, 3.
B-6 at Wayne
Wayne vs. Schuyler, noon
Seward vs. Crete, 2
Final, 4.
B-7 at Aurora
Aurora vs. Blue River, 3
Columbus Lakeview vs. York, 5
Final, 7.
B-8 at Hastings
Hastings vs. Grand Island CC, 2
Northwest vs. Adams Central, 4
Final, 6.
B-9 at O'Neill
O'Neill vs. Lexington, 2
Holdrege vs. McCook, 3:30
Final, 5.
B-10 at Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff vs. Alliance, 2 MT
Gering vs. Chadron, 4 MT
Final, 6 MT.
C-1 at Auburn
Syracuse vs. Fort Calhoun, 2
Auburn vs. Syracuse-Fort Calhoun winner, 4
Weeping Water vs. Falls City, 4
Final, 6.
C-2 at Yutan
Yutan/Mead vs. Logan View/SS, 3
Arlington vs. Tekamah-Herman, 5
Final, 7.
C-3 at Wahoo
Bishop Neumann vs. West Point-Beemer, 2
Freeman vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, 4
Final, 6.
C-4 at West Point
Guardian Angels CC vs. Ponca, 1
Raymond Central vs. North Bend Central, 3
Final, 5.
C-5 at Malcolm
Malcolm vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 3
Aquinas vs. Milford, 5
Final, 7.
C-6 at Leigh
Highway 91 vs. Centennial, 1
Fairbury vs. Pierce, 3:15
Final, 5:30.
C-7 at Central City
Central City vs. Polk County, 2
Twin River vs. Fillmore Central/EM, 4
Final, 6.
C-8 at Hastings
Hastings SC 12, CCV 0
St. Paul vs. Boone Central, 2
Final, 4.
C-9 at Kearney
Kearney Catholic vs. Ord, 3
Southern Valley/Alma vs. Minden, 4:45
Final, 6:30.
C-10 at Cozad
Cozad vs. Hershey, 3:30
Gothenburg vs. Chase County, 5
Final, 6:30.