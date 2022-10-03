Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/3

Softball
CITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista 10, Lincoln Southeast 2
SUBDISTRICTS
B-1 at Dill Softball Complex (Omaha)
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 12, Plattsmouth 0
Nebraska City 15, Omaha Gross 7
Final: Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 10, Nebraska City 4
B-2 at Blair
Blair 10, Platteview 0
Omaha Mercy 8, Ralston 0
Final: Blair 3, Omaha Mercy 1
B-3 at Bennington
Bennington 12, Cass 2
People are also reading…
Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Skutt 0
Final: Bennington 11, Elkhorn North 1
B-4 at Elkhorn
Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0
Waverly 10, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Final: Waverly 4, Elkhorn 3
B-5 at Wahoo
Wahoo 19, Cuming Country 0
Norris 7, Beatrice 2
Final: Norris 5, Wahoo 4, 8 inn.
B-6 at Seward
Seward 15, Schuyler 0
Crete 13, Lincoln Northwest 0
Final: Seward 5, Crete 3
B-7 at Columbus Lakeview
Columbus Lakeview 8, York 3
Aurora 10, Blue River 0
Final: Columbus Lakeview 2, Aurora 0
B-8 at Grand Island
GI Northwest 10, O'Neill 0
Hastings 13, Grand Island CC 3
Final: Northwest 8, Hastings 0
B-9 at Holdrege
Lexington 15, HAC 13
McCook 10, Kearney Catholic 2
Final: McCook 11, Lexington 3
B-10 at Scottsbluff
Alliance 12, Gering 1
Final: Scottsbluff 14, Alliance 1
C-1 at Falls City
Auburn 15, Syracuse 7
Falls City 10, Auburn 2
Fort Calhoun 9, Tekamah-Herman 1
Final: Falls City 11, Fort Calhoun 3
C-2 at Yutan
DC West 14, Logan View/SS 2
Yutan/Mead 8, DC West 0
Freeman 10, Arlington 2
Final: Yutan/Mead 8, Freeman 2
C-3 at Wahoo
Guardian Angels CC 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0
Bishop Neumann 6, Guardian Angels CC 1
NEN vs. Ponca
Final: Bishop Neumann 9, NEN 6
C-4 at Malcolm
Malcolm 15, Raymond Central 0
North Bend Central 15, Wilber-Clatonia 13
Final: Malcolm 16, North Bend Central 0
C-5 at Milford
Milford 9, Fairbury 0
Aquinas 8, Wayne 7, 8 inn.
Final: Aquinas 8, Milford 4
C-6 at Geneva
FCEMF 13, Highway 5
Centennial 13, Pierce 8
Final: FCEMF 14, Centennial 1
C-7 at Central City
Central City 14, Boone Central 6
Polk County 5, Twin River 0
Final: Central City 5, Polk County 4, 8 inn.
C-8 at Hastings
Hastings SC 10, Ord 0
St. Paul 9, CCV 1
Final: Hastings SC 7, St. Paul 3
C-9 at Gothenburg
Gothenburg 14, Minden 2
Cozad 7, Southern Valley/Alma 0
Final: Gothenburg 5, Cozad 4
C-10 at Chadron
Chadron 12, Bayard 0
Hershey 7, Chase County 5
Final: Chadron vs. Hershey