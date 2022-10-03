 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep softball regular-season and subdistrict scores, 10/3

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball

CITY SCHOOLS

Papillion-La Vista 10, Lincoln Southeast 2

SUBDISTRICTS

B-1 at Dill Softball Complex (Omaha)

Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 12, Plattsmouth 0

Nebraska City 15, Omaha Gross 7

Final: Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 10, Nebraska City 4

B-2 at Blair

Blair 10, Platteview 0

Omaha Mercy 8, Ralston 0

Final: Blair 3, Omaha Mercy 1

B-3 at Bennington

Bennington 12, Cass 2

Elkhorn North 6, Omaha Skutt 0

Final: Bennington 11, Elkhorn North 1

B-4 at Elkhorn 

Elkhorn 12, South Sioux City 0

Waverly 10, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Final: Waverly 4, Elkhorn 3

B-5 at Wahoo

Wahoo 19, Cuming Country 0

Norris 7, Beatrice 2

Final: Norris 5, Wahoo 4, 8 inn.

B-6 at Seward

Seward 15, Schuyler 0

Crete 13, Lincoln Northwest 0

Final: Seward 5, Crete 3

B-7 at Columbus Lakeview

Columbus Lakeview 8, York 3

Aurora 10, Blue River 0

Final: Columbus Lakeview 2, Aurora 0

B-8 at Grand Island

GI Northwest 10, O'Neill 0

Hastings 13, Grand Island CC 3

Final: Northwest 8, Hastings 0

B-9 at Holdrege

Lexington 15, HAC 13

McCook 10, Kearney Catholic 2

Final: McCook 11, Lexington 3

B-10 at Scottsbluff

Alliance 12, Gering 1

Final: Scottsbluff 14, Alliance 1

C-1 at Falls City

Auburn 15, Syracuse 7

Falls City 10, Auburn 2

Fort Calhoun 9, Tekamah-Herman 1

Final: Falls City 11, Fort Calhoun 3

C-2 at Yutan

DC West 14, Logan View/SS 2

Yutan/Mead 8, DC West 0

Freeman 10, Arlington 2

Final: Yutan/Mead 8, Freeman 2

C-3 at Wahoo

Guardian Angels CC 10, Southern/Diller-Odell 0

Bishop Neumann 6, Guardian Angels CC 1

NEN vs. Ponca

Final: Bishop Neumann 9, NEN 6

C-4 at Malcolm

Malcolm 15, Raymond Central 0

North Bend Central 15, Wilber-Clatonia 13

Final: Malcolm 16, North Bend Central 0

C-5 at Milford

Milford 9, Fairbury 0

Aquinas 8, Wayne 7, 8 inn.

Final: Aquinas 8, Milford 4

C-6 at Geneva

FCEMF 13, Highway 5

Centennial 13, Pierce 8

Final: FCEMF 14, Centennial 1

C-7 at Central City

Central City 14, Boone Central 6

Polk County 5, Twin River 0

Final: Central City 5, Polk County 4, 8 inn.

C-8 at Hastings

Hastings SC 10, Ord 0

St. Paul 9, CCV 1

Final: Hastings SC 7, St. Paul 3

C-9 at Gothenburg

Gothenburg 14, Minden 2

Cozad 7, Southern Valley/Alma 0

Final: Gothenburg 5, Cozad 4

C-10 at Chadron

Chadron 12, Bayard 0

Hershey 7, Chase County 5

Final: Chadron vs. Hershey

High school softball logo

 

