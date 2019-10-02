CLASS A
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Papillion-La Vista (27-0);1
2. Omaha Marian (16-5);2
3. Elkhorn (23-3);3
4. Gretna (19-8);4
5. Millard South (21-6);7
6. Lincoln Southwest (22-7);6
7. Lincoln North Star (23-7);8
8. Millard West (17-8);5
9. Omaha Burke (15-11);9
10. Bellevue East (13-14);10
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Lincoln East, Millard North, Norfolk, North Platte.
Comments: You could re-arrange Nos. 3-8 in so many different ways right now. That's how tight this group of teams is. Millard South, last week alone, defeated North Star and Millard West, and avenged an earlier loss to Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks won the first meeting against the Patriots 13-0, before losing Saturday's clash on a walk-off. Millard South gets the edge at No. 5 for a 4-0 week against rated foes. Omaha Marian has won nine of 10 games, and top-ranked Papio will be tested over a five-day stretch with games against Millard South, Millard West and North Star.
Key games: Thursday—Millard South at Papillion-La Vista, Millard West at Omaha Marian, Gretna at Omaha Burke. Friday—Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament (Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln East, Norfolk). Saturday—Papillion-La Vista at Millard West. Monday—Lincoln North Star at Papillion-La Vista, Gretna at Elkhorn South.
CLASS B
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Omaha Skutt (22-2);1
2. Beatrice (22-4);2
3. Crete (22-1);3
4. Norris (16-5);4
5. Waverly (15-9);6
6. Wayne (21-3);7
7. Hastings (21-6);5
8. Northwest (18-6);8
9. Bennington (12-11);9
10. Omaha Gross (15-7);10
Contenders: Adams Central, Blair, Seward, York.
Comments: The only change comes after Hastings dropped two games at the Crete Invitational. The top six teams appear to be playing their best softball at the right time. The top-ranked SkyHawks have won 12 straight, while Beatrice picked up momentum-building wins against Crete and Lincoln North Star. Some conference tournaments could shake up some things — in terms of ratings and wild-card points — ahead of next week's subistrict rounds.
Key games: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Wayne. Friday—Central Conference Tournament (Adams Central, Crete, Northwest, Seward, York). Saturday—River Cities Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt), Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (Bennington, Elkhorn, Norris, Waverly).
CLASS C
Team (Rec.);Pvs
1. Fairbury (18-4);1
2. Guardian Angels CC (21-1);2
3. Arlington (16-6);3
4. Auburn (18-5);9
5. Malcolm (15-8);5
6. Centennial (20-8);6
7. Milford (16-6);7
8. Hastings SC (21-7);-
9. Freeman (18-8);4
10. Cozad (19-6);8
Contenders: Bishop Neumann, Kearney Catholic, Southern Valley/Alma, Twin River.
Comments: Auburn is the week's biggest mover after winning the ECNC Tournament, which included avenging earlier losses to Freeman and Malcolm. The Bulldogs have won 10 straight games. GACC was the last unbeaten to fall in Class C, losing to Hastings St. Cecilia on Monday. However, GACC's overall body of work, including a recent win against Arlington, keeps it at the No. 2 spot. St. Cecilia's biggest win of the season vaults it back into the top 10.
Key games: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Wayne. Saturday—Bishop Neumann Invite (Arlington, Bishop Neumann), Yutan/Mead Invite (Auburn, Cozad, Malcolm), Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament (Centennial, Fairbury, Milford), Mid-State Conference Tournament (Guardian Angels CC).