Prep softball ratings, 9/9

Comments: Omaha Marian and Gretna have been the most consistent teams in Class A, so it's no surprise they are Nos. 1 and 2. Lincoln Southwest avenged an earlier loss to Millard West and moves to third. Lincoln East is riding an 11-game winning streak, doing so with an offense that has scored 10 or more runs nine times. Norfolk and Fremont have met three times in the past week with Norfolk winning two, so the Panthers move in and ahead of the Tigers, who are just on the outside.