Prep softball ratings, 9/9

(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (14-0); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (12-2); 2
3. Omaha Marian (8-3); 3
4. Millard North (10-5); 4
5. Gretna (8-6); 7
6. Millard West (8-7); 5
7. Millard South (6-5); 8
8. North Platte (12-4); 9
9. Lincoln East (13-5); -
10. Norfolk (12-4); -
Contenders: Bellevue East, Elkhorn South, Kearney, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: Another week in Class A, and another week of unpredictability and upsets. Gretna snapped Lincoln Southwest's nine-game win streak, but the Silver Hawks maintain the No. 2 spot, their earlier wins against Millard West and Millard North carrying weight. Millard West beat Gretna 3-0 on Saturday, and head-to-head scores are a big factor, but the Wildcats get dinged this week following a 13-1 loss to Lincoln East. That allows the Spartans to move in. Norfolk is building a nice résumé — wins vs. Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star, Kearney and Elkhorn — and enters the top 10. Will the Metro Tournament clear up a pecking order behind Papio?
Key games: Thursday-Monday—Metro Tournament. Thursday—Kearney at Lincoln North Star, North Platte at Lincoln Southeast. Friday—Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star. Monday—Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast. Tuesday—Millard North at Millard South, Norfolk at Kearney.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (10-2); 1
2. Hastings (11-1); 2
3. Norris (8-2); 3
4. Bennington (10-4); 4
5. Seward (7-3); 5
6. Crete (7-3); 6
7. Waverly (7-5); 7
8. Elkhorn (7-6); 8
9. Blair (8-4); 9
10. Beatrice (7-5); 10
Contenders: Grand Island CC, Northwest, Wahoo, Wayne.
Comments: Several teams had the weekend off and rain washed out games Tuesday, so that plays a big part in why there are no changes this week. Skutt retains the top spot after losing 3-0 to Class A top-ranked Papillion-La Vista, while Hastings (vs. Elkhorn) and Norris (vs. Seward) were tested and came out on top. Bennington had the most impressive win, topping Crete 9-0. The Badgers' schedule was very tough at the start, and that appears to be paying off. Weather permitting, there are three key ratings games Thursday.
Key games: Thursday—Omaha Skutt at Norris, Seward at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Bennington, Grand Island CC at Northwest. Saturday—EMC Tournament (Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Norris, Waverly). Tuesday—Bennington at Waverly, Blair at Elkhorn.
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Guardian Angels CC (7-1); 1
2. Malcolm (8-2); 2
3. Fairbury (9-4); 3
4. Auburn (8-2); 6
5. Bishop Neumann (11-3); 4
6. Hastings SC (9-4); 5
7. Kearney Catholic (10-1); 7
8. Freeman (6-4); 8
9. Arlington (6-4); 10
10. Fillmore Central/EM (7-5);-
Contenders: Cozad, Milford, Southern Valley/Alma, Tekamah-Herman.
Comments: Auburn picked up the biggest win of the week, earning a 7-3 victory against Bishop Neumann in the Auburn Invite final. That pushes the Bulldogs up two spots. The top seven teams make up a very deep class. Malcolm, Fairbury and Hastings St. Cecilia have yet to lose against Class C competition, and Kearney Catholic has won nine straight since a loss to St. Cecilia. Auburn and Fairbury account for three of Freeman's four defeats.
Key games: Thursday—Milford at Fairbury, Freeman at Fillmore Central/EM. Saturday—Falls City Invite (Auburn, Freeman), Malcolm vs. Tekamah-Herman. Tuesday—Fairbury at Malcolm.
