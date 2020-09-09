Prep softball ratings, 9/9

Comments: Several teams had the weekend off and rain washed out games Tuesday, so that plays a big part in why there are no changes this week. Skutt retains the top spot after losing 3-0 to Class A top-ranked Papillion-La Vista, while Hastings (vs. Elkhorn) and Norris (vs. Seward) were tested and came out on top. Bennington had the most impressive win, topping Crete 9-0. The Badgers' schedule was very tough at the start, and that appears to be paying off. Weather permitting, there are three key ratings games Thursday.