Prep softball ratings, 9/8

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont.
Comments: The top four teams remain the same, but things will shake up with the Metro Conference Tournament this week. North Star had a slow start to the season but has gone 4-2 against Class A rated opponents since then. Millard South enters the mix at No. 9 after wins against No. 5 Millard West and No. 6 Elkhorn South. Millard South lost a pair of one-run games, to Gretna and Elkhorn South.
Key games:Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X, Metro Conference Tournament; Friday—Metro Tournament; Saturday—Metro Tournament.
CLASS B
School (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Wahoo (14-0);1
2. Beatrice (10-3);2
3. Blair (15-3);3
4. GI Northwest (11-2);8
5. Hastings (9-6);5
6. Elkhorn (7-3);6
7. Bennington (7-7);7
8. Waverly (7-4);9
9. Scottsbluff (9-3);4
10. Seward (8-2);—
Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Blue River, Grand Island CC.
Comments: GI Northwest moves up four spots in the midst of a seven-game win streak since falling to Class A No. 3 Millard North at the LPS Classic. Scottsbluff drops four spots after losing three of its last five.
Key games:Thursday—Seward at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Bennington; Saturday—EMC Tournament.
CLASS C
School (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Yutan/Mead (9-1);1
2. Hastings SC (11-2);3
3. Bishop Neumann (11-3);2
4. Milford (9-3);4
5. Wayne (5-3);5
6. Gothenburg (10-2);7
7. Aquinas (9-4);8
8. Malcolm (10-7);9
9. NEN (8-5);10
10. Guardian Angels CC (8-4);6
Contenders: Ponca, Polk County, Cozad.
Comments: Hastings SC moves up a spot after Yutan/Mead handled Bishop Neumann with ease. The Cavaliers have a chance to bounce back with a good showing at the Omaha Mercy Invitational this weekend. This class will continue to have stability at the top, with the rest of the field shuffling.
Key game:Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Aquinas.
Photos: Lincoln North Star sweeps Lincoln Pius X in softball doubleheader