Prep softball ratings, 9/8

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.

(Records through Tuesday)

CLASS A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (15-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (12-1);2

3. Millard North (15-3);3

4. Lincoln East (12-3);4

5. Millard West (12-5);5

6. Elkhorn South (11-5);7

7. Norfolk (12-7);8

8. Papillion-La Vista (9-3);9

9. Millard South (11-6);—

10. Lincoln North Star (6-10);—

Contenders: Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest, Fremont.

Comments: The top four teams remain the same, but things will shake up with the Metro Conference Tournament this week. North Star had a slow start to the season but has gone 4-2 against Class A rated opponents since then. Millard South enters the mix at No. 9 after wins against No. 5 Millard West and No. 6 Elkhorn South. Millard South lost a pair of one-run games, to Gretna and Elkhorn South.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln Pius X, Metro Conference Tournament; Friday—Metro Tournament; Saturday—Metro Tournament.

CLASS B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (14-0);1

2. Beatrice (10-3);2

3. Blair (15-3);3

4. GI Northwest (11-2);8

5. Hastings (9-6);5

6. Elkhorn (7-3);6

7. Bennington (7-7);7

8. Waverly (7-4);9

9. Scottsbluff (9-3);4

10. Seward (8-2);—

Contenders: Kearney Catholic, Blue River, Grand Island CC.

Comments: GI Northwest moves up four spots in the midst of a seven-game win streak since falling to Class A No. 3 Millard North at the LPS Classic. Scottsbluff drops four spots after losing three of its last five.

Key games: Thursday—Seward at Beatrice, Elkhorn at Bennington; Saturday—EMC Tournament.

CLASS C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (9-1);1

2. Hastings SC (11-2);3

3. Bishop Neumann (11-3);2

4. Milford (9-3);4

5. Wayne (5-3);5

6. Gothenburg (10-2);7

7. Aquinas (9-4);8

8. Malcolm (10-7);9

9. NEN (8-5);10

10. Guardian Angels CC (8-4);6

Contenders: Ponca, Polk County, Cozad.

Comments: Hastings SC moves up a spot after Yutan/Mead handled Bishop Neumann with ease. The Cavaliers have a chance to bounce back with a good showing at the Omaha Mercy Invitational this weekend. This class will continue to have stability at the top, with the rest of the field shuffling.

Key game: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Aquinas.