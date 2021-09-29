Prep softball ratings, 9/30

Comments: In a week's time, Gretna earned wins against Hastings, Millard South and Omaha Marian. The Dragons don't have a hole in their lineup, they have three strong arms and they're disciplined at the plate. Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest each had impressive showings at the Southeast Invite, and both had small stumbles before or after the tourney. East split a double with Lincoln Pius X and Southwest split a double with Fremont. The Tigers, meanwhile, move into the top 10 after earning their biggest win of the season. Southwest and East are scheduled to meet twice Thursday and could see each other in the HAC Tournament.