Prep softball ratings, 9/30

The postseason begins next week, and there are some prime opportunities for a few teams to make some statements before the real fun begins.
(Records through Tuesday)
Class A
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Gretna (23-3) | 1
2. Lincoln East (26-5) | 2
3. Lincoln Southwest (28-6) | 3
4. Omaha Marian (21-5) | 4
5. Millard South (17-8) | 5
6. Millard North (18-9) | 6
7. Papillion-La Vista (16-10) | 8
8. Millard West (15-11) | 7
9. Norfolk (22-12) | -
10. Fremont (24-9) | -
Contenders: Elkhorn South, North Platte.
Comments: In a week's time, Gretna earned wins against Hastings, Millard South and Omaha Marian. The Dragons don't have a hole in their lineup, they have three strong arms and they're disciplined at the plate. Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest each had impressive showings at the Southeast Invite, and both had small stumbles before or after the tourney. East split a double with Lincoln Pius X and Southwest split a double with Fremont. The Tigers, meanwhile, move into the top 10 after earning their biggest win of the season. Southwest and East are scheduled to meet twice Thursday and could see each other in the HAC Tournament.
Key games: Thursday—Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest. Saturday—HAC Tournament (Fremont, Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk), Gretna at North Platte.
Class B
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (22-0) | 1
2. Hastings (26-4) | 2
3. Northwest (21-6) | 7
4. Bennington (20-4) | 3
5. Elkhorn (13-13) | 5
6. Beatrice (17-6) | 6
7. Norris (15-12) | 8
8. Wahoo (22-3) | 4
9. Scottsbluff (26-6) | 9
10. Blair (15-11) | -
Contenders: Aurora, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy, Seward, Waverly.
Comments: Led by ace pitcher Ava Laurent, Northwest has been playing great softball for a long stretch of time, winning 20 of 22 games. Saturday's victories (4-1 vs. Bennington and 5-0 vs. Class A-rated Millard South) shoot the Vikings to third. Beatrice earned its second win of the season over Wahoo, and Norris topped the Warriors, too, so that explains Wahoo's drop. Elkhorn went 0-3 at the Southeast Invitational, but recent wins against Beatrice, Norris and Norfolk keep the Antlers at fifth. The ratings do not account for Wednesday's Central Conference Tournament games.
Key games: Thursday—Bennington at Blair, Waverly at Omaha Skutt, North Platte at Hastings, Omaha Gross at Wahoo. Saturday—RCC Tournament (Omaha Skutt, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy).
Class C
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bishop Neumann (25-1) | 1
2. Yutan/Mead (22-3) | 2
3. Hastings SC (24-7) | 4
4. Guardian Angels CC (17-6) | 3
5. Freeman (18-6) | 5
6. Malcolm (16-9) | 6
7. Kearney Catholic (24-6) | 7
8. Auburn (15-8) | 8
9. Aquinas (14-10) | 9
10. Cozad (20-10) | 10
Contenders: Arlington, Central City, Fairbury, Gothenburg, Highway 91, Raymond Central.
Contenders: The only change comes at Nos. 4 and 5 where St. Cecilia and GACC swap after the Hawkettes' 14-6 win over the Bluejays. GACC has played Nos. 1, 2 and 3 over the past week. Malcolm avenged an earlier loss by edging Freeman in the ECNC Tournament final. Both teams have great cases for the No. 5 spot. Subdistrict play begins Monday.
Key games: Thursday—Yutan/Mead vs. Arlington. Saturday—Bishop Neumann Tournament (Aquinas, Bishop Neumann, Malcolm), Yutan Invite (Auburn, Yutan/Mead).
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.