Prep softball ratings, 9/29

No new No. 1 teams this week, but a couple of programs crack Tim Gray's latest high school softball ratings.

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (28-0) ; 1

2. Omaha Marian (25-2) ; 2

3. Millard North (21-5) ; 3

4. Elkhorn South (21-8) ; 4

5. Lincoln East (22-6) ; 5

6. Papillion-La Vista (16-8) ; 8

7. Millard West (18-9) ; 6

8. Norfolk (21-11) ; 7

9. Millard South (17-9) ; 9

10. Fremont (24-9) ; 10

Contenders: North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Papillion-La Vista makes a leap after defeating No. 4 Elkhorn South. Some teams hit little bumps, but a proven track record keeps them where they are. A true test awaits for three ranked teams playing in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament in Columbus on Saturday.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln East; Saturday—North Platte at Gretna, HAC Tournament.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (24-1) ; 1

2. Beatrice (18-4) ; 2

3. Blair (24-4) ; 3

4. GI Northwest (22-3) ; 4

5. Bennington (17-9) ; 5

6. Hastings (22-10) ; 6

7. Elkhorn (14-8) ; 7

8. Seward (18-8) ; 8

9. Crete (14-8) ; —

10. Columbus Lakeview (17-6) ; 9

Contenders: Norris, Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood.

Comments: Crete enters the ratings in the final week of the regular season after defeating then-No. 9 Columbus Lakeview. Wahoo and Beatrice split the regular-season series. Beatrice avenged a 13-12, extra-inning loss in August with a victory against the Warriors in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Key games: Thursday—Central Conference Tournament.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (21-1) ; 1

2. Hastings SC (27-2) ; 2

3. Bishop Neumann (17-5) ; 3

4. Malcolm (19-8) ; 4

5. Gothenburg (23-5) ; 5

6. Central City (18-3) ; 6

7. Milford (17-6) ; 7

8. Guardian Angels CC (14-9) ; 9

9. NEN (17-7) ; 10

10. Polk County (21-9) ; —

Contenders: Aquinas, Ponca, St. Paul.

Comments: Polk County moves in after a victory against then-No. 8 Aquinas. Yutan/Mead was tested in the Capitol Conference but came away unscathed.

Key games: Thursday—Wayne at Guardian Angels CC; Saturday—Malcolm at Bishop Neumann, Mid-State Conference.

Extra credit

Payton Cast, Kearney Catholic: Went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and five RBIs against Southern Valley.

Lauren Marker, Kearney Catholic: Had three RBIs and a triple against Southern Valley.

Karina Capron, Fremont: Hit two home runs against Lincoln Southwest.

Mackenzie Mlnarik, Lincoln Southwest: Hit a grand slam against Fremont.

Amanda Gibilisco, Papillion-La Vista: Tripled and struck out 11 in a victory against Omaha Westview.

Raegan Ruyle, Kearney Catholic: Picked up her 100th strikeout of the season, striking out nine, and tripled in a three-RBI performance against Chase County.

Kalli Mckeon, Lincoln Southeast: Hit a grand slam to help rally the Knights against Lincoln North Star.

Braelyn Sindelar, Grand Island: Did not play on the field, but instead helped broadcast two Islander games while out with an injury.

Tatum Montelongo, North Platte: Struck out 12 Islanders.

Delaney Anderson, Seward: Homered and had four RBIs against Omaha Burke.