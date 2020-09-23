Prep softball ratings, 9/24

(Records through Tuesday)
CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (25-0); 1
2. Lincoln Southwest (20-4); 3
3. Omaha Marian (13-6); 2
4. Lincoln East (20-7); 5
5. Norfolk (22-5); -
6. Papillion-La Vista South (13-12); -
7. Lincoln North Star (14-7); -
8. Gretna (11-11); 4
9. Bellevue East (15-10); 7
10. Lincoln Southeast (19-10); 10
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Millard South, Millard North, Millard West, North Platte.
Comments: After a strong showing in the Monarch Invite, Lincoln Southwest returns to the No. 2 spot. And then it gets a bit more complicated. There have been so many twists and turns in Class A, and very little separates Nos. 3-15. Lincoln East beat Omaha Marian 4-0 in Saturday's Omaha Westside Invite final, however, the Spartans are dinged for losses to unrated Kearney and Norfolk. Norfolk, meanwhile, won 15 straight before dropping the second game of a doubleheader to East on Tuesday. The Panthers have the pitching to make a run. Papio South enters after wins against Gretna, Millard North, Millard West and Millard South, and North Star returns after a 12-3 win against Elkhorn South and a 2-1 win against Millard South.
Key games: Thursday—Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian. Saturday—Southeast Invite (Bellevue East, Lincoln East, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Marian), Gretna at Millard West. Monday—Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln North Star. Monday—Omaha Marian at Millard South. Tuesday—Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southeast, Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Hastings (19-1); 2
2. Omaha Skutt (15-3); 1
3. Norris (15-4); 3
4. Bennington (14-6); 4
5. Elkhorn (13-8); 6
6. Seward (14-5); 5
7. Blair (13-7); 7
8. Northwest (12-8); -
9. Grand Island CC (16-6); 8
10. Crete (10-6); 9
Contenders: Beatrice, Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Waverly, Wayne.
Comments: For the first time this season, there's a new No. 1 in Class B. Hastings topped Omaha Skutt 8-4 in the Hastings Invite final, so the Tigers and SkyHawks swap spots. Hastings' only blemish is a Sept. 3 loss to Class A North Platte. Elkhorn is enjoying a nice stretch, which included a walk-off win against Norris on Thursday. Northwest has won seven straight and enters at No. 8. GICC drops a spot after losses to York and Wahoo. Norris and Bennington will meet Thursday in a rematch of the EMC Tournament final won by the Titans.
Key games: Thursday—Norris at Bennington, Beatrice at Crete, Seward at Grand Island CC. Saturday—Southeast Invite (Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Norris, Omaha Skutt), Crete Invite (Crete, Hastings, Seward, Bishop Neumann). Monday—Hastings vs. Grand Island CC, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn South, Norris at Wahoo, Waverly at Northwest. Tuesday—Elkhorn at Elkhorn South.
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Bishop Neumann (15-4); 5
2. Guardian Angels CC (12-2); 1
3. Fairbury (16-6); 2
4. Auburn (15-3); 4
5. Freeman (14-5); 8
6. Malcolm (14-7); 3
7. Kearney Catholic (17-4); 7
8. Hastings SC (16-7); 6
9. Central City (13-9); -
10. Southern Valley/Alma (17-6); 9
Contenders: Arlington, Fillmore Central/EM, Tekamah-Herman.
Comments: Bishop Neumann was in complete control throughout a 6-1 win against Fairbury last week. In addition, Neumann owns a win against GACC, which was tripped up by Class B Omaha Mercy last week, so the Cavaliers vault to the top spot. Neumann will be greatly tested over the next six days. Freeman beat Malcolm, and jumps three spots to fifth. Auburn and Fairbury account for four of Freeman's five losses.
Key games: Saturday—ECNC Tournament (Auburn, Freeman, Malcolm), Adams Central Invite (Hastings SC, Kearney Catholic). Monday—Guardian Angels CC vs. Hastings SC, Bishop Neumann at Blair. Tuesday—Bishop Neumann at Guardian Angels CC, Norris at Fairbury.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!