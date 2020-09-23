Prep softball ratings, 9/24

Comments: After a strong showing in the Monarch Invite, Lincoln Southwest returns to the No. 2 spot. And then it gets a bit more complicated. There have been so many twists and turns in Class A, and very little separates Nos. 3-15. Lincoln East beat Omaha Marian 4-0 in Saturday's Omaha Westside Invite final, however, the Spartans are dinged for losses to unrated Kearney and Norfolk. Norfolk, meanwhile, won 15 straight before dropping the second game of a doubleheader to East on Tuesday. The Panthers have the pitching to make a run. Papio South enters after wins against Gretna, Millard North, Millard West and Millard South, and North Star returns after a 12-3 win against Elkhorn South and a 2-1 win against Millard South.