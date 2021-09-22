Prep softball ratings, 9/23

The regular season is winding down, but several potential ratings-shaking games remain.
(Records through Tuesday)
Class A
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Gretna (20-3) | 1
2. Lincoln East (22-4) | 4
3. Lincoln Southwest (23-5) | 3
4. Omaha Marian (17-3) | 2
5. Millard South (14-5) | 6
6. Millard North (15-9) | 5
7. Millard West (12-9) | 8
8. Papillion-La Vista (12-10) |7
9. Elkhorn South (14-9) | 9
10. North Platte (19-6) | -
Contenders: Fremont, Norfolk, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: Though Lincoln East saw its 19-game win streak snapped at Norfolk on Tuesday, the Spartans did plenty last week to move up. Their Omaha Westside Invitational title run included wins against Omaha Marian and Elkhorn South. A 16-8 win against Millard West on Thursday, coupled with Millard West’s win against Lincoln Southwest a day later, vaults East over Southwest. Despite its win against Lincoln East, Norfolk drops out following losses to Elkhorn and Beatrice in the Columbus Invitational. Congratulations to Millard West coach Don Brummer for reaching 300 career wins.
Key games: Thursday—Hastings at Gretna. Saturday—Southeast Invitational (Lincoln East, Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha Marian), Millard West at Papillion-La Vista. Monday—Millard South at Omaha Marian, Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt, Papillion-La Vista South at Millard North. Tuesday—Gretna at Omaha Marian, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont.
Class B
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (16-0) | 1
2. Hastings (20-2) | 2
3. Bennington (17-2) | 3
4. Wahoo (18-1) | 5
5. Elkhorn (12-10) | 7
6. Beatrice (12-5) | 4
7. Northwest (18-5) | 6
8. Norris (12-9) | 8
9. Scottsbluff (21-5) | -
10. Omaha Gross (13-8) | -
Contenders: Blair, Gering, Nebraska City, Seward, Waverly.
Comments: Omaha Skutt and Hastings sent a clear message Saturday: They’re the top two teams in Class B. The SkyHawks outlasted the Tigers 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel between Skutt’s Ruby Meylan and Faith Molina. Hastings will get a shot at Class A No. 1 Gretna on Thursday. Elkhorn’s 10-1 win against Beatrice in the Columbus tournament vaults the Antlers to fifth. Five of Elkhorn’s 10 losses are to Class A teams, and two others are to Bennington. Saturday’s Crete invite — Bennington, Hastings and Northwest are there — could shake up next week’s ratings.
Key games: Thursday—Hastings at Gretna, Bennington at Norris. Saturday—Trailblazer Conference Tournament (Beatrice, Nebraska City, Wahoo), Crete Invitational (Bennington, Hastings, Northwest), Lincoln Southeast Invite (Blair, Elkhorn, Norris, Omaha Skutt). Monday—Wahoo at Norris, Elkhorn South at Omaha Skutt. Tuesday—Waverly at Beatrice, Arlington at Wahoo.
Class C
School (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bishop Neumann (19-1) | 1
2. Yutan/Mead (18-2) | 2
3. Guardian Angels CC (16-3) | 3
4. Hastings SC (18-6) | 4
5. Freeman (16-5) | 7
6. Malcolm (13-9) | 5
7. Kearney Catholic (19-5) | 6
8. Auburn (12-7) | 9
9. Aquinas (10-9) | -
10. Cozad (15-8) | 10
Contenders: Arlington, Central City, Falls City, Fairbury, Gothenburg, Highway 91.
Contenders: Freeman’s win against Malcolm and Kearney Catholic’s loss to Aquinas account for the shifts in the middle. Guardian Angels CC has a big stretch coming up with games against Nos. 2 and 4. Freeman beat Malcolm 4-1 on Tuesday, and those teams could see each other Saturday in a conference tournament. Aquinas moves in after its win against Kearney Catholic. Seven of the Monarchs’ nine losses are to rated teams.
Key games: Thursday—Guardian Angels CC at Yutan/Mead, Gering vs. Cozad. Saturday—ECNC Tournament (Auburn, Falls City, Freeman, Malcolm). Monday—Hastings SC at Guardian Angels CC, Blair at Bishop Neumann. Tuesday—Central City at Highway 91.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.