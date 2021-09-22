Prep softball ratings, 9/23

Comments: Omaha Skutt and Hastings sent a clear message Saturday: They’re the top two teams in Class B. The SkyHawks outlasted the Tigers 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel between Skutt’s Ruby Meylan and Faith Molina. Hastings will get a shot at Class A No. 1 Gretna on Thursday. Elkhorn’s 10-1 win against Beatrice in the Columbus tournament vaults the Antlers to fifth. Five of Elkhorn’s 10 losses are to Class A teams, and two others are to Bennington. Saturday’s Crete invite — Bennington, Hastings and Northwest are there — could shake up next week’s ratings.