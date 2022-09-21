Prep softball ratings, 9/22

Here's how Tim Gray views the high school softball landscape heading into a busy finish to the week on the diamond.

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (24-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (20-2);2

3. Millard North (20-4);3

4. Elkhorn South (18-6);6

5. Lincoln East (18-5);4

6. Millard West (16-9);5

7. Norfolk (17-8);7

8. Papillion-La Vista (13-6);8

9. Millard South (15-9);9

10. Fremont (19-7);—

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Gretna's four-game shutout streak came to an end Tuesday, but the Dragons still defeated No. 6 Millard West by seven runs. Fremont moves back in at No. 10. Elkhorn South jumps two spots after defeating Lincoln East.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X (DH), Millard South at Papillion-La Vista, Gretna at Millard North; Saturday—Gretna triangular (Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South); LSE Invite.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (20-0); 1

2. Beatrice (14-3);2

3. Blair (20-4);3

4. GI Northwest (19-3); 4

5. Bennington (15-9);7

6. Hastings (16-9);5

7. Elkhorn (12-6);6

8. Seward (16-7);10

9. Columbus Lakeview (13-4);8

10. Norris (11-6);—

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Norris cracks the rankings, while Scottsbluff falls out for the first time this season. After a 7-0 start, Scottsbluff has gone 10-6. Bennington jumps two spots, while Hastings falls after losing to the Badgers. Seward jumps after defeating Columbus Lakeview.

Key games: Thursday—Norris at Bennington, Beatrice at Crete; Saturday—LSE Invite, Trail Blazer Conference.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (17-1);1

2. Hastings SC (20-2); 2

3. Bishop Neumann (13-3); 3

4. Malcolm (16-7);8

5. Gothenburg (18-5);6

6. Central City (14-3);—

7. Milford (13-6);4

8. Aquinas (14-6);7

9. Guardian Angels CC (13-6);10

10. NEN (12-7);9

Contenders: Wayne, Ponca, St. Paul.

Comments: Central City leaps into the rankings with 11 consecutive wins. Of the Bison's three losses, two have come by two runs or less to Class B No. 8 Seward and No. 5 Bennington. Their only other loss is to Class C No. 2 Hastings SC. Yutan/Mead remains No. 1, outscoring opponents 108-4 in 11 games since its only loss, 4-0 to Wahoo.

Key games: Thursday—St. Paul at Hastings SC, NEN at Wayne; Saturday—Capitol Conference.

Extra credit

Macie Wyman, Millard West: Homered against No. 1 Gretna and started a triple play.

Kalli Ulven, Blair: Homered and drove in four runs, while striking out seven Hastings batters.

Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East: Had 19 total strikeouts against Norfolk in a doubleheader split.

Cali Bentz, Columbus Lakeview: Allowed no runs and just four hits over 12 innings at the Arlington Invite and struck out 15.

Grace Mueller, Lincoln Pius X: Drove in six runs and went 3-for-3 against Lincoln High.

Abi Brown, Bennington: Homered twice and drove in three runs against Norris.

Skarlett Jones, Gretna: Drove in four runs and homered against Millard West.