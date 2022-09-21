 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco

Prep softball ratings, 9/22

  • 0

Colton Stone and Chris Basnett break down the high school sports scene on the latest episode of the Prep Extra Podcast.

Here's how Tim Gray views the high school softball landscape heading into a busy finish to the week on the diamond.

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (24-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (20-2);2

3. Millard North (20-4);3

4. Elkhorn South (18-6);6

5. Lincoln East (18-5);4

6. Millard West (16-9);5

7. Norfolk (17-8);7

8. Papillion-La Vista (13-6);8

9. Millard South (15-9);9

10. Fremont (19-7);—

People are also reading…

Contenders: Papillion-La Vista South, North Platte, Lincoln Southwest.

Comments: Gretna's four-game shutout streak came to an end Tuesday, but the Dragons still defeated No. 6 Millard West by seven runs. Fremont moves back in at No. 10. Elkhorn South jumps two spots after defeating Lincoln East.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X (DH), Millard South at Papillion-La Vista, Gretna at Millard North; Saturday—Gretna triangular (Papillion-La Vista, Elkhorn South); LSE Invite.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (20-0); 1

2. Beatrice (14-3);2

3. Blair (20-4);3

4. GI Northwest (19-3); 4

5. Bennington (15-9);7

6. Hastings (16-9);5

7. Elkhorn (12-6);6

8. Seward (16-7);10

9. Columbus Lakeview (13-4);8

10. Norris (11-6);—

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Mercy.

Comments: Norris cracks the rankings, while Scottsbluff falls out for the first time this season. After a 7-0 start, Scottsbluff has gone 10-6. Bennington jumps two spots, while Hastings falls after losing to the Badgers. Seward jumps after defeating Columbus Lakeview.

Key games: Thursday—Norris at Bennington, Beatrice at Crete; Saturday—LSE Invite, Trail Blazer Conference.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (17-1);1

2. Hastings SC (20-2); 2

3. Bishop Neumann (13-3); 3

4. Malcolm (16-7);8

5. Gothenburg (18-5);6

6. Central City (14-3);—

7. Milford (13-6);4

8. Aquinas (14-6);7

9. Guardian Angels CC (13-6);10

10. NEN (12-7);9

Contenders: Wayne, Ponca, St. Paul.

Comments: Central City leaps into the rankings with 11 consecutive wins. Of the Bison's three losses, two have come by two runs or less to Class B No. 8 Seward and No. 5 Bennington. Their only other loss is to Class C No. 2 Hastings SC. Yutan/Mead remains No. 1, outscoring opponents 108-4 in 11 games since its only loss, 4-0 to Wahoo.

Key games: Thursday—St. Paul at Hastings SC, NEN at Wayne; Saturday—Capitol Conference.

Extra credit

Macie Wyman, Millard West: Homered against No. 1 Gretna and started a triple play.

Kalli Ulven, Blair: Homered and drove in four runs, while striking out seven Hastings batters. 

Jordan Bussey, Lincoln East: Had 19 total strikeouts against Norfolk in a doubleheader split.

Cali Bentz, Columbus Lakeview: Allowed no runs and just four hits over 12 innings at the Arlington Invite and struck out 15.

Grace Mueller, Lincoln Pius X: Drove in six runs and went 3-for-3 against Lincoln High.

Abi Brown, Bennington: Homered twice and drove in three runs against Norris.

Skarlett Jones, Gretna: Drove in four runs and homered against Millard West.

Tim Gray

Tim Gray
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra Podcast: Assessing football scene after Week 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News