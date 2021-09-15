Prep softball ratings, 9/16

Comments: Gretna's run to the Metro Tournament crown, coupled with Marian's 1-0 semifinal loss to Papillion-La Vista, leads to a swap at the top. The Dragons, who have yet to lose against Class A competition, have a tough stretch coming up with the Papio invite and games against Millard South and Hastings. Lincoln East has won 14 straight, but Thursday's game against Millard West will mark the Spartans' first game against a rated foe in that stretch. The Papio invite has six rated teams in it, so we could see a more clear pecking order soon … or maybe not.