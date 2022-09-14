Prep softball ratings, 9/14

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.

Class A

(Records through Tuesday)

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Gretna (20-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (16-2);2

3. Millard North (16-4);3

4. Lincoln East (12-3);4

5. Millard West (12-5);5

6. Elkhorn South (13-6);6

7. Norfolk (15-7);7

8. Papillion-La Vista (11-4);8

9. Millard South (12-7);9

10. Lincoln North Star (10-10);10

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: No changes among the top 10. Gretna won the Metro Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. Papio South is a contender but faces a tough schedule to close out September, with a slate of ranked opponents.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln East at Millard West; Friday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational; Saturday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational.

Class B

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Wahoo (17-0);1

2. Beatrice (12-3);2

3. Blair (18-4);3

4. GI Northwest (14-3);4

5. Hastings (13-7);5

6. Bennington (10-9);7

7. Elkhorn (10-5);6

8. Seward (11-5);10

9. Columbus Lakeview (9-3);—

10. Scottsbluff (12-5);9

Contenders: Waverly, Blue River, Grand Island CC.

Comments: Bennington jumps a spot by winning the EMC Tournament, defeating No. 7 Elkhorn in the final, and a dominant 11-1 victory against then-rated Waverly. Columbus Lakeview cracks the ratings. After starting the season 3-3, Lakeview has rattled off six consecutive wins.

Key games: Thursday—Milford at Seward, Waverly at Blair; Saturday—Arlington Invitational, Hastings Invitational; GINW Invite.

Class C

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (12-1);1

2. Hastings SC (15-2);2

3. Bishop Neumann (11-3);3

4. Milford (11-3);4

5. Wayne (10-3);5

6. Gothenburg (14-2);6

7. Aquinas (10-5);7

8. Malcolm (13-7);8

9. Guardian Angels CC (11-6);10

10. NEN (9-6);9

Contenders: Ponca, Polk County, St. Paul.

Comments: GACC moves up a spot after defeating NEN and Ponca. Otherwise, everything stays the same. Some marquee games this week may change things.

Key games: Thursday—Polk County at Hastings SC, Arlington at Guardian Angels CC, Milford at Seward; Saturday—David City Invite (Yutan/Mead, Aquinas, Milford, Polk County, Blue River, Omaha Mercy); GINW Invite (NEN, Gothenburg, Aurora, Scottsbluff).

Extra Credit

Alexis Jensen, Gretna: Struck out 13 Omaha Marian batters in the Metro Conference Championship.

Mya Millage, Omaha Westview: Was a home run shy of the cycle, hitting a single, double and triple in the Wolverines' win over Auburn.

Delanie Roeder, Beatrice: Homered and doubled twice for Beatrice in a win over No. 10 Seward.

Berkley Hatten, Lincoln East: Drove in four runs and homered for the Spartans against Lincoln High.

Emma Dostal, Lincoln Southwest: Had two hits, two runs, a home run and three RBIs over Lincoln Southeast.

Ava Helms, Malcolm: Had four RBIs, three hits and a home run over Lincoln Northwest.

Olivia Wiese, Bennington: Had five RBIs and a home run over Elkhorn in the EMC Championship game.