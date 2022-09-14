Prep softball ratings, 9/14

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.
Comments: No changes among the top 10. Gretna won the Metro Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. Papio South is a contender but faces a tough schedule to close out September, with a slate of ranked opponents.
Key games:Thursday—Lincoln East at Millard West; Friday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational; Saturday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational.
Class B
School (Rec.) ; Pvs.
1. Wahoo (17-0);1
2. Beatrice (12-3);2
3. Blair (18-4);3
4. GI Northwest (14-3);4
5. Hastings (13-7);5
6. Bennington (10-9);7
7. Elkhorn (10-5);6
8. Seward (11-5);10
9. Columbus Lakeview (9-3);—
10. Scottsbluff (12-5);9
Contenders: Waverly, Blue River, Grand Island CC.
Comments: Bennington jumps a spot by winning the EMC Tournament, defeating No. 7 Elkhorn in the final, and a dominant 11-1 victory against then-rated Waverly. Columbus Lakeview cracks the ratings. After starting the season 3-3, Lakeview has rattled off six consecutive wins.
Key games:Thursday—Milford at Seward, Waverly at Blair; Saturday—Arlington Invitational, Hastings Invitational; GINW Invite.
Class C
School (Rec.) ; Pvs.
1. Yutan/Mead (12-1);1
2. Hastings SC (15-2);2
3. Bishop Neumann (11-3);3
4. Milford (11-3);4
5. Wayne (10-3);5
6. Gothenburg (14-2);6
7. Aquinas (10-5);7
8. Malcolm (13-7);8
9. Guardian Angels CC (11-6);10
10. NEN (9-6);9
Contenders: Ponca, Polk County, St. Paul.
Comments: GACC moves up a spot after defeating NEN and Ponca. Otherwise, everything stays the same. Some marquee games this week may change things.
Key games:Thursday—Polk County at Hastings SC, Arlington at Guardian Angels CC, Milford at Seward; Saturday—David City Invite (Yutan/Mead, Aquinas, Milford, Polk County, Blue River, Omaha Mercy); GINW Invite (NEN, Gothenburg, Aurora, Scottsbluff).
Extra Credit
Alexis Jensen, Gretna: Struck out 13 Omaha Marian batters in the Metro Conference Championship.
Mya Millage, Omaha Westview: Was a home run shy of the cycle, hitting a single, double and triple in the Wolverines' win over Auburn.
Delanie Roeder, Beatrice: Homered and doubled twice for Beatrice in a win over No. 10 Seward.
Berkley Hatten, Lincoln East: Drove in four runs and homered for the Spartans against Lincoln High.
Emma Dostal, Lincoln Southwest: Had two hits, two runs, a home run and three RBIs over Lincoln Southeast.
Ava Helms, Malcolm: Had four RBIs, three hits and a home run over Lincoln Northwest.
Olivia Wiese, Bennington: Had five RBIs and a home run over Elkhorn in the EMC Championship game.