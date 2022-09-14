 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Ernie's in Ceresco

Prep softball ratings, 9/14

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.

Class A

(Records through Tuesday)

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Gretna (20-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (16-2);2

3. Millard North (16-4);3

4. Lincoln East (12-3);4

5. Millard West (12-5);5

6. Elkhorn South (13-6);6

7. Norfolk (15-7);7

8. Papillion-La Vista (11-4);8

9. Millard South (12-7);9

10. Lincoln North Star (10-10);10

People are also reading…

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln Southwest, Papillion-La Vista South.

Comments: No changes among the top 10. Gretna won the Metro Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. Papio South is a contender but faces a tough schedule to close out September, with a slate of ranked opponents.

Key games: Thursday—Lincoln East at Millard West; Friday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational; Saturday—Omaha Westside Invitational, Papio Invitational.

Class B

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Wahoo (17-0);1

2. Beatrice (12-3);2

3. Blair (18-4);3

4. GI Northwest (14-3);4

5. Hastings (13-7);5

6. Bennington (10-9);7

7. Elkhorn (10-5);6

8. Seward (11-5);10

9. Columbus Lakeview (9-3);—

10. Scottsbluff (12-5);9

Contenders: Waverly, Blue River, Grand Island CC.

Comments: Bennington jumps a spot by winning the EMC Tournament, defeating No. 7 Elkhorn in the final, and a dominant 11-1 victory against then-rated Waverly. Columbus Lakeview cracks the ratings. After starting the season 3-3, Lakeview has rattled off six consecutive wins.

Key games: Thursday—Milford at Seward, Waverly at Blair; Saturday—Arlington Invitational, Hastings Invitational; GINW Invite.

Class C

School (Rec.) ; Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (12-1);1

2. Hastings SC (15-2);2

3. Bishop Neumann (11-3);3

4. Milford (11-3);4

5. Wayne (10-3);5

6. Gothenburg (14-2);6

7. Aquinas (10-5);7

8. Malcolm (13-7);8

9. Guardian Angels CC (11-6);10

10. NEN (9-6);9

Contenders: Ponca, Polk County, St. Paul.

Comments: GACC moves up a spot after defeating NEN and Ponca. Otherwise, everything stays the same. Some marquee games this week may change things.

Key games: Thursday—Polk County at Hastings SC, Arlington at Guardian Angels CC, Milford at Seward; Saturday—David City Invite (Yutan/Mead, Aquinas, Milford, Polk County, Blue River, Omaha Mercy); GINW Invite (NEN, Gothenburg, Aurora, Scottsbluff).

Extra Credit

Alexis Jensen, Gretna: Struck out 13 Omaha Marian batters in the Metro Conference Championship.

Mya Millage, Omaha Westview: Was a home run shy of the cycle, hitting a single, double and triple in the Wolverines' win over Auburn.

Delanie Roeder, Beatrice: Homered and doubled twice for Beatrice in a win over No. 10 Seward.

Berkley Hatten, Lincoln East: Drove in four runs and homered for the Spartans against Lincoln High.

Emma Dostal, Lincoln Southwest: Had two hits, two runs, a home run and three RBIs over Lincoln Southeast.

Ava Helms, Malcolm: Had four RBIs, three hits and a home run over Lincoln Northwest.

Olivia Wiese, Bennington: Had five RBIs and a home run over Elkhorn in the EMC Championship game.

Tim Gray

Tim Gray
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra Podcast: Separating the best from the rest in state's football scene

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News