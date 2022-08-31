Prep softball ratings, 9/1

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.
(Records through Tuesday)
Class A
School (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Gretna (10-0);1
2. Omaha Marian (7-1);2
3. Millard North (11-1);3
4. Lincoln East (7-2);4
5. Millard West (8-3);9
6. Lincoln Southwest (6-3);5
7. Elkhorn South (7-3);6
8. Norfolk (9-4);8
9. Papillion-La Vista (5-2);10
10. Lincoln Pius X (7-3);—
Contenders: Fremont, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: The top four teams stay put, with Gretna coming away without a scratch. Teams in the middle of the pack will jostle for position throughout the season. Pius X enters for the first time after winning four of its last five games.
Key games: Thursday—Gretna at Norfolk, Lincoln East at Fremont, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star.
Class B
School (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Wahoo (9-0);1
2. Beatrice (7-3);4
3. Blair (10-3);9
4. Scottsbluff (7-0);6
5. Hastings (5-4);2
6. Elkhorn (5-2);—
7. Bennington (5-6);—
8. Northwest (7-2);8
9. Waverly (4-3);3
10. Kearney Catholic (8-3);10
Contenders: Seward, Grand Island CC, Elkhorn North.
Comments: Wahoo stays on top, but has a target on its back. Beatrice jumps two spots despite losing to No. 1 Wahoo in a thriller Tuesday. The class is still murky, but the fog should clear, as many ranked teams meet soon.
Key games: Thursday—Elkhorn at Wahoo, North Platte at Hastings, Seward at Norris, Omaha Skutt at Waverly; Saturday—Elkhorn vs. Hastings.
Class C
School (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Yutan/Mead (8-1);1
2. Bishop Neumann (8-1);4
3. Hastings SC (7-2);2
4. Milford (5-1);6
5. Wayne (4-2);5
6. Guardian Angels CC (5-3);3
7. Gothenburg (7-1);—
8. Aquinas (6-2);10
9. Malcolm (5-5);8
10. NEN (6-5);—
Contenders: Polk County, Central City, St. Paul.
Comments: Gothenburg enters at No. 7, with its only loss coming at the hands of Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff.
Key games: Thursday—Milford at Malcolm, Fort Calhoun at Bishop Neumann.