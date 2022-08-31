Prep softball ratings, 9/1

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.

(Records through Tuesday)

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (10-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (7-1);2

3. Millard North (11-1);3

4. Lincoln East (7-2);4

5. Millard West (8-3);9

6. Lincoln Southwest (6-3);5

7. Elkhorn South (7-3);6

8. Norfolk (9-4);8

9. Papillion-La Vista (5-2);10

10. Lincoln Pius X (7-3);—

Contenders: Fremont, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: The top four teams stay put, with Gretna coming away without a scratch. Teams in the middle of the pack will jostle for position throughout the season. Pius X enters for the first time after winning four of its last five games.

Key games: Thursday—Gretna at Norfolk, Lincoln East at Fremont, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (9-0);1

2. Beatrice (7-3);4

3. Blair (10-3);9

4. Scottsbluff (7-0);6

5. Hastings (5-4);2

6. Elkhorn (5-2);—

7. Bennington (5-6);—

8. Northwest (7-2);8

9. Waverly (4-3);3

10. Kearney Catholic (8-3);10

Contenders: Seward, Grand Island CC, Elkhorn North.

Comments: Wahoo stays on top, but has a target on its back. Beatrice jumps two spots despite losing to No. 1 Wahoo in a thriller Tuesday. The class is still murky, but the fog should clear, as many ranked teams meet soon.

Key games: Thursday—Elkhorn at Wahoo, North Platte at Hastings, Seward at Norris, Omaha Skutt at Waverly; Saturday—Elkhorn vs. Hastings.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (8-1);1

2. Bishop Neumann (8-1);4

3. Hastings SC (7-2);2

4. Milford (5-1);6

5. Wayne (4-2);5

6. Guardian Angels CC (5-3);3

7. Gothenburg (7-1);—

8. Aquinas (6-2);10

9. Malcolm (5-5);8

10. NEN (6-5);—

Contenders: Polk County, Central City, St. Paul.

Comments: Gothenburg enters at No. 7, with its only loss coming at the hands of Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff.

Key games: Thursday—Milford at Malcolm, Fort Calhoun at Bishop Neumann.