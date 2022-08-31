 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep softball ratings, 9/1

Prep softball 8.30

Wahoo coach Trina Christen hugs Jaiden Swanson the Warriors defeated Beatrice in eight innings Tuesday in Beatrice.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Check out Tim Gray's latest ratings of the state's high school softball scene.

(Records through Tuesday)

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (10-0);1

2. Omaha Marian (7-1);2

3. Millard North (11-1);3

4. Lincoln East (7-2);4

5. Millard West (8-3);9

6. Lincoln Southwest (6-3);5

7. Elkhorn South (7-3);6

8. Norfolk (9-4);8

9. Papillion-La Vista (5-2);10

10. Lincoln Pius X (7-3);—

Contenders: Fremont, North Platte, Lincoln Southeast.

Comments: The top four teams stay put, with Gretna coming away without a scratch. Teams in the middle of the pack will jostle for position throughout the season. Pius X enters for the first time after winning four of its last five games.

Key games: Thursday—Gretna at Norfolk, Lincoln East at Fremont, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln North Star.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (9-0);1

2. Beatrice (7-3);4

3. Blair (10-3);9

4. Scottsbluff (7-0);6

5. Hastings (5-4);2

6. Elkhorn (5-2);—

7. Bennington (5-6);—

8. Northwest (7-2);8

9. Waverly (4-3);3

10. Kearney Catholic (8-3);10

Contenders: Seward, Grand Island CC, Elkhorn North.

Comments: Wahoo stays on top, but has a target on its back. Beatrice jumps two spots despite losing to No. 1 Wahoo in a thriller Tuesday. The class is still murky, but the fog should clear, as many ranked teams meet soon.

Key games: Thursday—Elkhorn at Wahoo, North Platte at Hastings, Seward at Norris, Omaha Skutt at Waverly; Saturday—Elkhorn vs. Hastings.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (8-1);1

2. Bishop Neumann (8-1);4

3. Hastings SC (7-2);2

4. Milford (5-1);6

5. Wayne (4-2);5

6. Guardian Angels CC (5-3);3

7. Gothenburg (7-1);—

8. Aquinas (6-2);10

9. Malcolm (5-5);8

10. NEN (6-5);—

Contenders: Polk County, Central City, St. Paul.

Comments: Gothenburg enters at No. 7, with its only loss coming at the hands of Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff.

Key games: Thursday—Milford at Malcolm, Fort Calhoun at Bishop Neumann.

Tim Gray

Tim Gray
