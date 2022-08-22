Prep softball ratings, 8/23

The first full week of the softball season is upon us, but we got a taste of the action — and competition — late last week and into the weekend. Here's how teams stack up in Tim Gray's ratings.

(Records through Sunday)

Class A

School (Rec.)

1. Gretna (5-0)

2. Omaha Marian (4-1)

3. Millard North (4-1)

4. Lincoln East (4-2)

5. Lincoln Southwest (1-1)

6. Elkhorn South (3-2)

7. Fremont (4-0)

8. Norfolk (3-1)

9. Millard West (4-1)

10. Papillion-La Vista (4-1)

Contenders: Bellevue West, Lincoln Pius X, Millard South.

Comments: Gretna started off a perfect 5-0, including wins over ranked opponents Lincoln East and Omaha Marian. Norfolk had a strong showing to open the season with a split over the defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest. It's still early with a handful of teams ready to pull away from the Class A pack. A lot could be told Saturday at the LPS Classic that features 28 teams.

Key games: Tuesday—Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East, Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast (DH), Bellevue West at Omaha Marian. Thursday—Lincoln Southwest at Millard North, Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista, Norfolk at Lincoln Southeast (DH), Millard West at Elkhorn South, Lincoln Pius X at Grand Island (DH). Saturday—LPS Classic Tournament.

Class B

School (Rec.)

1. Wahoo (4-0)

2. Hastings (2-1)

3. Waverly (3-1)

4. Beatrice (3-1)

5. Elkhorn North (1-0)

6. Scottsbluff (4-0)

7. HAC (4-1)

8. Northwest (2-1)

9. Blair (3-2)

10. Kearney Catholic (1-0)

Contenders: Bennington, Seward, York, Blue River.

Comments: Wahoo brings the firepower, scoring 10-plus runs in three of its four contests to begin the season. It's still proving time for Class B as week two begins. A lot of teams have started strong and will look to continue early success.

Key games: Tuesday—Wahoo at Malcolm, York at Seward, Sterling (Colo.) at Scottsbluff, Waverly at Elkhorn, Beatrice at Elkhorn North, Blair at Lincoln Northwest. Thursday—Malcolm at Blair. Saturday—Holdrege Invite (Kearney Catholic).

Class C

School (Rec.)

1. Yutan/Mead (1-0)

2. Hastings SC (2-1)

3. Guardian Angels CC (1-0)

4. Bishop Neumann (1-1)

5. Wayne (3-1)

6. Milford (3-1)

7. Fort Calhoun (3-1)

8. Malcolm (3-0)

9. Polk County (4-0)

10. Aquinas (3-0)

Contenders: Arlington, Freeman, NEN.

Comments: Yutan/Mead takes the top spot in the first rankings by knocking off Milford in a 3-0 shutout over the No. 6 Eagles. Things are about to heat up, including a Tuesday matchup of Class B No. 1 Wahoo against No. 7 Malcolm.

Key games: Tuesday—Yutan/Mead at Raymond Central, Milford at Syracuse, Wahoo at Malcolm, Bishop Neumann at Aquinas. Thursday—Fort Calhoun at Syracuse, Malcolm at Blair.