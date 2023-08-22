The high school softball season got off to a fast start, but it appears headed for a halt due to excessive heat in the area. Here are the latest set of ratings.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (5-0) | 1

2. Lincoln East (5-1) | 3

3. Millard West (3-1) | —

4. Papillion-La Vista (2-2) | 2

5. Lincoln Southwest (2-0) | 6

6. Millard North (3-2) | 4

7. Elkhorn South (3-2) | 7

8. Omaha Marian (3-2) | 5

9. Papillion-La Vista South (2-3) | 8

10. Lincoln North Star (4-2) | —

Contenders: Fremont, Millard South, Lincoln Pius X.

Comments: The opening week started with a sizzle with some of Class A's top teams facing off in the Chieftain Tournament at Bellevue East. Millard West leaps and lands into a top three spot in the Top 10 with wins over Class B No. 1 Blair, Millard North and Papillion-La Vista.

Key games to watch: Tuesday—Millard North at Papillion-La Vista; Millard South at Millard West; Thursday—Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East; Millard South at Millard North; Friday—Gretna at Blue Springs, Mo.; Papillion-La Vista at Blue Springs, Mo.; Saturday—LPS Classic.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Blair (4-1) | 1

2. Bennington (3-0) | 4

3. GI Northwest (2-1) | 2

4. Seward (3-0) | 5

5. Wahoo (3-0) | 6

6. Hastings (3-0) | 7

7. Waverly (1-1) | 8

8. Elkhorn (1-4) | 3

9. Beatrice (2-2) | 10

10. Elkhorn North (3-1) | —

Comments: The sample size has been small to begin the year for Class B with true tests coming up this week, weather permitting. Bennington leaps to No. 2 and has not allowed a run all season, outscoring opponents 32-0. All teams really stay put with the upcoming weeks really putting Class B into the thick of it. Elkhorn (1-4) stays in the top 10, after being tested with five games against tough Class A squads.

Contenders: Scottsbluff, Grand Island CC, York.

Key games to watch: Tuesday—Norris at Crete; Malcolm at Wahoo; Elkhorn at Waverly; Gering at Scottsbluff; Saturday—LPS Classic.

Class C

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Hastings SC (2-1) | 1

2. Central City (1-0) | 2

3. Bishop Neumann (3-0) | 4

4. Milford (4-0) | 8

5. Yutan/Mead (0-1) | 5

6. Gothenburg (3-2) | 7

7. Aquinas (3-0) | 10

8. Wayne (3-1) | —

9. St. Paul (1-0) | —

10. Freeman (4-0) | —

Contenders: Fort Calhoun, Malcolm, Twin River

Comments: Some top teams from 2022 started off hot, while others struggled out the gate. Will trends hold early on or will Class C become a mixed bag? Some teams will be tested early, while other first tests won't happen until the middle of September. A lot of schools lost firepower to graduation and it has shown early, but Class C could be loaded with surprises with the biggest opponent of time. An early No. 1-2 showdown happens Thursday between Hastings SC and Central City.

Key games to watch: Tuesday—Aquinas at Bishop Neumann; Thursday—Central City at Hastings SC; St. Paul at Milford.

