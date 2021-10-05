 Skip to main content
Prep softball ratings, 10/6
  Updated
Beatrice vs. Wahoo, 10.4

Wahoo's Sidney Smart tags out Beatrice's Paisley Belding at second base during a B-5 subdistrict game Monday at Hackberry Softball Complex in Wahoo.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

The postseason is in full swing as rated teams and several ratings contenders swing for Hastings.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Gretna (25-3) | 1

2. Lincoln Southwest (33-6) | 3

3. Lincoln East (28-8) | 2

4. Omaha Marian (22-5) | 4

5. Papillion-La Vista (18-10) | 7

6. Millard South (18-9) | 5

7. Millard North (19-9) | 6

8. Millard West (15-11) | 8

9. Norfolk (24-13) | 9

10. Elkhorn South (18-10) | -

Contenders: Fremont, Lincoln Pius X, North Platte.

Comments: Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East played each other three times last week, and the Silver Hawks won all three. Southwest enters district play having won 15 of 16 games. Papillion-La Vista is hitting its stride, too. The Monarchs are riding a season-best six-game win streak, which was capped with a 13-1 win against Millard South.

District hosts (Wednesday-Thursday): A-1, Gretna; A-2, Lincoln Southwest; A-3, Omaha Marian; A-4, Lincoln East; A-5, Millard South; A-6, Millard North; A-7, Papillion-La Vista.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Skutt (27-0) | 1

2. Hastings (30-4) | 2

3. Northwest (25-7) | 3

4. Bennington (23-4) | 4

5. Elkhorn (15-14) | 5

6. Beatrice (18-7) | 6

7. Wahoo (25-3) | 8

8. Norris (15-13) | 7

9. Waverly (14-11) | -

10. Omaha Gross (18-11) | -

Contenders: Aurora, Blair Gering, Scottsbluff, Seward.

Comments: Only one Class B team has played Omaha Skutt to within five runs, and that was Hastings (1-0 loss on Sept. 18). The SkyHawks have dominated Class B. Wahoo beat Beatrice 7-4 in a subdistrict final, but the Lady Orange's 2-1 series edge keeps them ahead of the Warriors. Eight of Waverly's 11 losses are to rated teams and the Vikings did enough to earn a host bid for district finals.

Best-of-three district finals: B-1, O'Neill at Omaha Skutt, 2 p.m. Fri.; B-2, Crete at Hastings, noon Fri.; B-3, Aurora at Bennington, noon Fri.; B-4, Gering at Wahoo, 10 a.m. Sat.; B-5, Wayne at Northwest, 11 a.m. Fri.; B-6, Norris at Beatrice, 1 p.m. Fri.; B-7, Omaha Gross at Scottsbluff, 9 a.m. Sat.; B-8, Elkhorn at Waverly, 1 p.m.

Class C

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bishop Neumann (28-2) | 1

2. Yutan/Mead (25-5) | 2

3. Hastings SC (26-7) | 3

4. Malcolm (21-9) | 6

5. Guardian Angels CC (20-7) | 4

6. Freeman (20-7) | 5

7. Kearney Catholic (27-6) | 7

8. Auburn (19-9) | 8

9. Cozad (22-10) | 10

10. Aquinas (15-13) | 9

Contenders: Arlington, Gothenburg, Highway 91, Raymond Central.

Contenders: An impressive weekend (wins against top-rated Neumann and Aquinas) moves Malcolm up a couple of spots. Despite the loss, Neumann remains No. 1 based on its overall body of work, which included a run-ruled win against Freeman on Monday.

Best-of-three district finals: C-1, Polk County at Bishop Neumann, 11 a.m. Fri.; C-2, Fairbury at Hastings SC, noon Fri.; C-3, Raymond Central at Guardian Angels CC, 10:30 a.m. Fri.; C-4, Aquinas at Yutan/Mead, 10 a.m. Sat.; C-5, Arlington at Malcolm, 1 p.m. Fri.; C-6 Highway 91 at Kearney Catholic, 1 p.m. Fri.; C-7, Gothenburg at Freeman, noon Sat.; C-8, Auburn at Cozad, TBA.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

