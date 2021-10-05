Prep softball ratings, 10/6

Comments: Only one Class B team has played Omaha Skutt to within five runs, and that was Hastings (1-0 loss on Sept. 18). The SkyHawks have dominated Class B. Wahoo beat Beatrice 7-4 in a subdistrict final, but the Lady Orange's 2-1 series edge keeps them ahead of the Warriors. Eight of Waverly's 11 losses are to rated teams and the Vikings did enough to earn a host bid for district finals.