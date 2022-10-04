Prep softball ratings, 10/5

With the postseason brings a fresh set of ratings. Class A districts kick off Wednesday, and Classes B and C play district finals later this week.

Class A

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Gretna (31-0) ; 1

2. Omaha Marian (26-2) ; 2

3. Elkhorn South (22-8) ; 4

4. Millard North (21-6) ; 3

5. Lincoln East (27-7) ; 5

6. Papillion-La Vista (17-8) ; 6

7. Millard South (19-9) ; 9

8. Millard West (18-10) ; 7

9. Lincoln Southwest (23-11) ; —

10. Norfolk (23-12) ; 8

Contenders: North Platte, Papillion-La Vista South, Fremont.

Comments: The defending Class A state champs, Lincoln Southwest, crack the top-10 again after winning the Heartland Athletic Conference for the fourth consecutive year. Elkhorn South jumps into No. 3 after beating Millard North to split a pair of meetings in the regular season, with Elkhorn South winning the latter. Some shake ups in the top 10, but nothing shattering. Any of these teams can beat anyone at any given time, even the contenders on the outside looking in with district play coming Wednesday.

Key games: Wednesday—A-1 districts at Gretna, A-2 at Omaha Marian, A-3 at Elkhorn South, A-4 at Millard North, A-5 at Lincoln East, A-6 at Millard South, A-7 at Millard West.

Class B

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Wahoo (26-2) ; 1

2. Blair (27-4) ; 3

3. GI Northwest (27-3) ; 4

4. Bennington (19-10) ; 5

5. Beatrice (19-5) ; 2

6. Hastings (23-11) ; 6

7. Seward (22-9) ; 8

8. Elkhorn (16-9) ; 7

9. Norris (15-10) ; —

10. Columbus Lakeview (21-7) ; 10

Contenders: Crete, Waverly, Ashland-Greenwood, Scottsbluff.

Comments: Norris joins the ranks after knocking off No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 Beatrice on Monday in the B-5 subdistrict. Seward jumps a spot over Elkhorn by winning the B-6 subdistrict, but it's anyone's game come this weekend in the district finals.

Key games: Friday—B-1 district finals, McCook at Wahoo; B-2, Crete at Blair; B-3, Omaha Roncalli at GI Northwest; B-6, Hastings at Seward; B-8, Columbus Lakeview at Elkhorn; Saturday—B-4, Waverly at Beatrice; B-5, Omaha Mercy at Bennington; B-7, Norris at Scottsbluff.

Class C

School (Rec.);Pvs.

1. Yutan/Mead (21-1) ; 1

2. Hastings SC (27-2) ; 2

3. Bishop Neumann (17-5) ; 3

4. Central City (19-8) ; 6

5. Malcolm (23-5) ; 4

6. Gothenburg (18-3) ; 5

7. NEN (17-6) ; 9

8. Milford (14-9) ; 7

9. Aquinas (17-7) ; —

10. Polk County (21-9) ; 10

Contenders: Guardian Angels CC, Ponca, St. Paul.

Comments: Central City makes a leap ahead of the district championships. The Bison haven't lost since Aug. 27 and have only suffered one Class C loss this season (at the hands of Hastings SC on Aug. 25). Aquinas enters the rankings after taking the C-5 subdistrict bracket and wins over Wayne and Milford. The Monarchs head to Milford again for the C-8 district final.

Key games: Friday—C-1, FCEMF at Hastings SC; C-2, Falls City at Yutan; C-4, Ponca at Central City; C-5, Guardian Angels CC at Malcolm; C-6, St. Paul at NEN. Saturday—C-3, Chadron at Bishop Neumann; C-7, Polk County at Gothenburg; C-8: Aquinas at Milford.