Prep softball ratings, 10/5

Check out the latest ratings from Clark Grell as we head into district and subdistrict play.
CLASS A (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Papillion-La Vista (29-0); 1
2. Omaha Marian (20-6); 2
3. Lincoln East (29-9); 4
4. Lincoln Southwest (29-7); 3
5. Papillion-La Vista South (19-13); 6
6. Lincoln North Star (22-12); 7
7. Bellevue East (19-11); 5
8. Lincoln Southeast (27-13); 8
9. Millard West (14-13); -
10. Norfolk (27-9); 9
Contenders: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Gretna, Millard South, Millard North, North Platte.
Comments: Lincoln Southwest produced one of the most impressive showings of the season with wins against Lincoln North Star (!6-4) and Lincoln Southeast (13-1) in the HAC Tournament, and unrated Fremont tripped up Lincoln East on the same day. However, East and Southwest swap spots following the Spartans' doubleheader sweep of the Silver Hawks on Thursday. When LSW has the bats rolling, it's arguably the second-best team in the class. Millard West moves back in after wins against Bellevue East and then-No. 10 Elkhorn South, outscoring them by a combined 21-4.
District forecast: Assuming all weekend games have been accounted for, your projected top seeds are Papillion-La Vista (No. 1), Lincoln Southwest (2), Omaha Marian (3), North Platte (4), Lincoln East (5) and Lincoln Southeast (6). Pairings will be released Monday. Class A, outside of Papio, has been unpredictable and tough to gauge, and that will likely continue this week. So don't be surprised to see multiple upsets. The six district winners and two wild cards will advance to state.
CLASS B (Rec.); Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (23-3); 1
2. Hastings (24-3); 2
3. Norris (21-4); 3
4. Northwest (21-8); 4
5. Elkhorn (16-12); 5
6. Seward (19-8); 7
7. Blair (16-10); 8
8. Bennington (15-12); 6
9. Grand Island CC (20-7); 9
10. Crete (16-9); 10
Contenders: Beatrice, Scottsbluff, Wahoo, Wayne.
Comments: Omaha Skutt rolled to a River Cities Conference Tournament title, and Northwest won the Central Conference Tournament, defeating Seward in the final. Northwest has won 15 straight games. Blair's win against Bennington leads to some re-shuffling near the bottom.
Subdistrict forecast: We don't have to wait until the weekend best-of-three district finals to see some fun in Class B. The B-8 subdistrict includes Nos. 2 (Hastings), 4 (Northwest) and 9 (GICC), and the B-5 bracket includes some experienced and battle-tested teams (Norris, Beatrice, Wahoo and Waverly).
CLASS C (Rec.);Pvs.
1. Guardian Angels CC (19-2); 1
2. Bishop Neumann (20-7); 2
3. Fairbury (20-7); 3
4. Malcolm (21-8); 4
5. Auburn (19-4); 5
6. Southern Valley/Alma (24-8); 7
7. Freeman (18-7); 6
8. Kearney Catholic (23-5); 8
9. Hastings SC (19-11); 9
10. Central City (18-10); 10
Contenders: Arlington, Fillmore Central/EMF, Highway 91, Tekamah-Herman.
Comments: Not a whole lot of movement toward the end of the week despite a pair of notable upsets (Tekamah-Herman over Malcolm and Fillmore Central/EMF over Freeman). GACC defeated Class B Wayne on Thursday and followed by winning the Mid-States Conference Tournament title to solidify the top spot.
Subdistrict forecast: Class C adopted the same subdistrict/district format used by Class B last year, with one big difference. The subdistrict tournaments are single-elimination games. The top 10 teams are in great shape to advance to the best-of-three district finals regardless of what happens Monday.
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 10.1
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!