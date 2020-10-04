Prep softball ratings, 10/5

Comments: Lincoln Southwest produced one of the most impressive showings of the season with wins against Lincoln North Star (!6-4) and Lincoln Southeast (13-1) in the HAC Tournament, and unrated Fremont tripped up Lincoln East on the same day. However, East and Southwest swap spots following the Spartans' doubleheader sweep of the Silver Hawks on Thursday. When LSW has the bats rolling, it's arguably the second-best team in the class. Millard West moves back in after wins against Bellevue East and then-No. 10 Elkhorn South, outscoring them by a combined 21-4.