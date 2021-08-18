Prep softball preview: Here's a look at how the seven Lincoln teams stack up

The high school softball season begins Thursday.
East
Coach: Lance Kingery (30th year).
2020: 33-11 (No. 5 final rating).
Returning starters: INF Morgan Adams, sr.; C Kyndal Colon, sr.; P Campbell Petrick, sr.; INF Emilee Haggadone; OF Sydney McReynolds, sr.; P Jordan Bussey, jr.; P Abby Pinkleman, jr.; OF Sydney Walz, so.; OF Maya Zavala, so.
Outlook: The Spartans will be one of the more experienced teams in Class A. Adams was a first-team Super-Stater last year, and Petrick, Bussey and Pinkleman form a great nucleus in the circle. Colon is a multi-year starter behind the dish, and Haggadone grew into a key player last year.
Lincoln High
Coach: Jana Becher (first year).
2020: 0-22.
Returning starters: OF Noelani Anderson, sr.; P Olympia Gegg, sr.; UTIL Emersyn Liljehorn, sr.; INF Cecilia Williams, sr.; UTIL Brittyn Schutz, jr.; OF Makinley Thomas, jr.
Outlook: Anderson and Williams were mainstays in the middle of the Links' lineup last year, and will anchor an offense that must replace Kayla Farmer.
North Star
Coach: Mike Roth (2nd year).
2020: 24-14 (No. 9 final rating).
Returning starters: P/UTL Dani Hood, sr.; INF Kennedi Leitschuck, sr.; P/INF Aubriana Krieser, jr.; OF Lexi Gibson, jr.; C Piper Ruhl, so.
Outlook: Krieser showed last year that she has the potential to be one of the top pitchers in the state. The lineup will have a lot of new and young faces, so there is a lot of inexperience, but also a lot of potential.
Northeast
Coach: Melissa Martinez (first year).
2020: 7-29.
Returning starters: P Maddi Duncan, sr.; P/OF Deleesi Bartling, sr.; OF Kaylin Phillips, sr.; INF Bree Woodward, jr.; C/INF Kirsten Peterson, jr.
Outlook: The Rockets will look to rely on their speed and versatility in 2021. Duncan and Bartling will likely lead the way in the circle, and Woodward is back after leading the team in home runs as a sophomore. Freshmen Ava Martinez and Chloe Bader also have power potential.
Pius X
Coach: Christy Kruger (sixth year).
2020: 11-25.
Returning starters: P Elli Just, sr.; C/INF Ceara Swanson, sr.; INF Charlee Hagedorn, sr.; OF Payton Tuttle, sr.; OF Lexi Zahourek, sr.; P/INF Molly Chapman, jr.; C/OF Mackenzi Harrel, jr.; INF Sara Iburg, so.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts were among the youngest teams in the state in 2019 and ’20, and now they have a roster with a lot of experience and optimism. Iburg is one of the top sophomores in the state, and Harrel is a talented player behind the plate.
Southeast
Coach: Toni Closner (second year).
2020: 31-15 (No. 6 final rating).
Returning starters: P Alexis Hubbard, sr.; C Moira Baxter, sr.; UTIL Katelyn Neumayer, sr.; INF Alivya Bollen, sr.; OF Maggie Helms, sr.; P Reagan Kjeldgaard, jr.
Outlook: The Knights were the most improved team in Class A last year, and they'll look for a return trip to the state tournament. They'll again have a dangerous lineup, led by Helms, Bollen and Neumayer. Hubbard and Kjeldgaard have a lot of experience in the circle.
Southwest
Coach: Mark Watt (20th year).
2020: 35-9 (No. 3 final rating).
Returning starters: INF Ashley Smetter, sr.; C Madi Divis, sr.; P/INF Bailey Selvage, sr.; INF/P Taylor Fritz, sr.; OF Anna Reiling, sr.; P Sam Bank, jr.; OF Taylor Korecky, jr.; INF Taylor Wood, jr.; INF Mack Mlnarik, jr.; P/INF Alexis Bradley, so.
Outlook: It won't be easy replacing the SS-3B defense and offensive firepower of Emma Hain and Skylar Pieper. But a talented lineup led by Husker recruit Smetter, Divis and Fritz, and arguably the deepest group of pitchers in the state should have Southwest contending for a state title in October.
Meet the 2020 first-team softball Super-Staters from a season that won't soon be forgotton
Jordyn Bahl
Ruby Meylan
Tatum Montelongo
Maddia Groff
Brooke Dumont
Bella Bacon
Mia Jarecki
Emma Hain
Hannah Camenzind
Kacie Hoffmann
Alexis Wiggins
Abby Russell
Lyndsey Roth
Maggie Vasa
Lauren Camenzind
Ashley Smetter
Morgan Adams
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.