Prep softball preview: Here's a look at how the seven Lincoln teams stack up

North Star

Coach: Mike Roth (2nd year).

2020: 24-14 (No. 9 final rating).

Returning starters: P/UTL Dani Hood, sr.; INF Kennedi Leitschuck, sr.; P/INF Aubriana Krieser, jr.; OF Lexi Gibson, jr.; C Piper Ruhl, so.

Outlook: Krieser showed last year that she has the potential to be one of the top pitchers in the state. The lineup will have a lot of new and young faces, so there is a lot of inexperience, but also a lot of potential.

Northeast

Coach: Melissa Martinez (first year).

2020: 7-29.

Returning starters: P Maddi Duncan, sr.; P/OF Deleesi Bartling, sr.; OF Kaylin Phillips, sr.; INF Bree Woodward, jr.; C/INF Kirsten Peterson, jr.

Outlook: The Rockets will look to rely on their speed and versatility in 2021. Duncan and Bartling will likely lead the way in the circle, and Woodward is back after leading the team in home runs as a sophomore. Freshmen Ava Martinez and Chloe Bader also have power potential.

Pius X