Prep softball preview: Former Pius X player, assistant Reed to add her 'own spin' as Bolts leader

Jamie Reed used to throw runners out for Lincoln Pius X when she played at the school from 2005-08. Now she's ready to put a new spin on the Bolts' program as head coach.

Reed was an assistant for nine seasons at Pius X, and she takes over for Christy Krueger.

Reed's experience as a Bolt player and assistant has eased the transition.

“Pius is a special place in my heart,” she said. “I know what it is like to wear the uniform with pride. That is kind of my goal. To pass down that joy and that pride of wearing the Pius X Thunderbolt jersey.”

Learning under predecessors Krueger and Don Rempe, Reed hit the ground running by attending coaches' clinics. She spent two seasons under Rempe and seven under Krueger.

“I learned a ton from that,” Reed said. “I'm excited to just put my own spin on things and put some of the pieces in place that I've learned for nine years. Put it together to put together a program that already has a pretty strong tradition.”

The city softball scene is highly competitive. The Heartland Athletic Conference is rich with talent, including Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln East, who played each other for the Class A state softball title last season.

Pius X will see both teams early in its schedule this fall — and that adds to the excitement.

“Lincoln is a pretty competitive place to play and all the teams in the HAC Tournament are really competitive all around,” Reed said. “That's what kind of gives us excitement. We are growing the game of softball and we are getting each other better. … We just have to hit the ground running when the season starts.

"I'm excited to see what the girls do playing these competitive teams and show the city of Lincoln and the HAC Tournament and state of Nebraska that it's not just an off year for us. We are here to compete and go deep into the postseason.”

Four returning starters will help with production on the field, and leadership off it.

Mollie Chapman, Sara Iburg, Mackenzi Harrel and Hayley Lutjeharms each showed leadership and command Tuesday in scrimmages with Lincoln East and Fillmore Central.

“That group, those four, are leaders by example,” Reed said. “The incoming girls, the new girls, are going to look to them to see what we should be doing in a certain situation. Eyes are going to be on them to kind of lead the rest of the team in terms of doing the right things in the right way.

“It's kind of cool to see their vocal leadership as well.”

The Bolts begin their new journey with a doubleheader Thursday at Kearney.