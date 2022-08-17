Prep softball preview: A look at how the eight Lincoln teams stack up

The high school softball season begins Thursday. Before it does, here's what you should know about each city team, including the defending state champion Silver Hawks.

Lincoln East

Coach: Lance Kingery.

2021: 35-10 (State runner-up).

Returning starters: IF/P Madison Adams, jr.; IF Berkely Hatten, so.; C Rhiannon Martin, sr; OF Sydney Walz, jr.; P Kooper Barnes, jr.; P Abby Pinkleman, sr.

Outlook: The Spartans are poised to make noise again this season as an experienced group with expectations of returning to the state title game. The key, Kingery says, is consistency — both in practice and between the chalk lines.

Lincoln High

Coach: Jana Becher.

2021: 6-25.

Returning starters: C/OF Catharina Romero, sr.; IF/OF Brittyn Schutz, sr.; UTL Makinley Thomas, sr.; UTL Siena Romero, jr.; UTL/P Abigail Praznik-Lodge, jr.

Outlook: The Links are still building, but have talent on the roster. The trick this fall will be flipping close losses into narrow wins. A notable addition to the team is Lyrik Harris, a sophomore transfer from North Star who hasn't yet played high school softball but has NCAA Division I talent, Becher says. Thomas (Doane) and Schutz (Briar Cliff) have both committed to play in college.

Northeast

Coach: Melissa Martinez.

2021: 12-29.

Returning starters: UTL Bree Woodward, sr.; C Kirsten Peterson, sr.; P Ainsley Garcia, jr.; OF Chloe Bader, so.; IF Ava Martinez, so.

Outlook: This team is young, but the Rockets could use that to their advantage. Under Martinez, the team is finding ways to revamp the energy within the program. Northeast will use a mix of veterans and fresh faces, including junior transfer Lauren Zucco from Chicago.

Lincoln Northwest

Coach: Tabatha Olson

Key players: P Kynzee McFadden, so.

Outlook: A new program among Class B, the Falcons will celebrate small successes and look to improve day by day, Olson said. Only 11 girls — all freshman or sophomores — are out for the 2022 season, including Raymond Central transfer Kynzee McFadden. This year's squad wants to set the foundation for what Lincoln Northwest wants to become, Olson noted.

North Star

Coach: Mike Roth.

2021: 11-29.

Returning starters: IF Aubrianna Krieser, sr.; OF Lexi Gibson, sr.; OF Lily Skrdlant, sr.; IF Azariah Valenzuela, sr.; P Harper Johnson, sr.; C/IF Piper Ruhl, jr.; P Sydney Chubbuck, jr.; IF Dempsey Whitmore, so.; IF Makenna Watkins, so.; OF Tessa Chaloupka, so.

Outlook: North Star dealt with key injuries last season. But, at the very least, that allowed other players to gain varsity experience. Roth feels confident in this group, and if the Navigators can stay healthy, they could be a team to watch.

Pius X

Coach: Jamie Reed.

2021: 18-20.

Returning starters: P/IF Mollie Chapman, sr.; C/OF Mackenzi Harrel, sr.; IF Sara Iburg, jr.; IF Hayley Lutjeharms, jr.

Outlook: Replacing eight seniors is never an easy task, but first-year coach Reed says there's plenty of potential. Chapman, Harrel, Iburg and Lutjeharms are ready to take leadership roles.

Southeast

Coach: Toni Closner.

2021: 15-27.

Returning starters: IF/P Reagan Kjeldgaard, sr.; IF Ava Neumayer, so.; P Claire Provancha, jr.; P Makenna Scribner, so.

Outlook: The Knights will look to manufacture runs. Togetherness and fundamentals will be prioritized, Closner said. Putting the ball in play will be key for Southeast, which looks to make a jump in the city scene this fall.

Southwest

Coach: Mitch Ohnoutka.

2021: 40-6 (Class A state champion).

Returning starters: P Samantha Bank, sr; P/IF Alexis Bradley, jr.; IF/P Taylor Coleman, sr.; OF Taylor Korecky, sr.; IF/OF Mackenzie Mlnarik, sr.; IF/P Reagan Vokoun, so.

Outlook: The Silver Hawks seek to defend their crown with a new head coach and without Super-State shortstop Kennadi Williams, who is expected to miss the season after suffering an injury playing basketball this summer. Expect the Silver Hawk seniors to step up in a big way.