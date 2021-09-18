 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep softball glance: Spartans continue torrid stretch; Southwest wins Papio tournament
0 Comments
PREP SOFTBALL

Prep softball glance: Spartans continue torrid stretch; Southwest wins Papio tournament

  • 0

Lincoln East continued its hot stretch on the softball diamond, winning the Omaha Westside Invitational on Saturday.

The No. 4 Spartans knocked off No. 2 Omaha Marian 5-2 before holding off No. 9 Elkhorn South 5-3 in championship pool play.

A 4-0 run through the tournament pushed the Spartans' win streak to 19. They haven't lost since the opening weekend of the season.

Campbell Petrick homered and Sydney Walz tripled in two runs in the win against Omaha Marian. Petrick earned the win the circle, too.

Senior Morgan Adams hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as East built a 5-0 lead against Elkhorn South. Jordan Bussey struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win.

Lincoln North Star went 2-0 Saturday, defeating Lincoln North Star 14-3 and Omaha Central 9-1. Northeast rebounded with a 9-8 win against Central.

Southwest wins Papio tournament: No. 3 Lincoln Southwest lost its first game in the ultra-competitive Papillion-La Vista Invitational.

The Silver Hawks never lost again.

A 13-0 rout of Platte County (Missouri) on Friday lifted Southwest into Saturday's championship bracket and the Silver Hawks followed with wins against No. 7 Millard South (3-1) and Lee's Summit West, Missouri (5-1).

Husker recruit Ashley Smetter had two doubles and a triple, and Alexis Bradley struck out eight against Lee's Summit West.

Bailey Selvage was just as good earlier against Millard South, limiting the Patriots to three hits while striking out eight.

Lincoln Southeast went 1-1. The Knights rallied with four runs in the final inning to beat Platte County 6-5.

Prep softball scores, 9/18

Skutt edges Hastings for title: In a matchup of the top two teams in Class B, and quite possibly the top two teams in the state, No. 1 Omaha Skutt edged No. 2 Hastings 1-0 in the Hastings Invitational championship game.

Ruby Meylan, a Washington recruit, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 for Skutt. Hastings' Faith Molina allowed only two hits and struck out seven in a rematch of last year's Class B state final won by Skutt.

The difference came in the second inning when Skutt scored on an error.

Norris beat Lincoln Pius X 13-4 in the third-place game. York beat Seward 7-6 for fifth place.

High school football Week 4 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot

Week 4! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.

Friday Night Rewind: Waverly rallies, then survives Northwest; Parkview back rushes for 400-plus
High School Football
editor's pick

Friday Night Rewind: Waverly rallies, then survives Northwest; Parkview back rushes for 400-plus

  • Clark Grell
  • Updated
  • 0

Need to catch up on Week 4 action? Here's a good place to start. We check in on the city, state, No. 1 teams and more in this "rewind."

+2
Walters has game to remember with six touchdowns in 56-20 Lincoln East win
High School Football
editor's pick

Walters has game to remember with six touchdowns in 56-20 Lincoln East win

  • Luke Mullin
  • Updated
  • 0

The Lincoln East quarterback threw for six touchdowns, including a 90-yard strike, to lead the Spartans' charge past the Mustangs.

Watch now: Ashland-Greenwood completes comeback to stay perfect, Ryan Thompson earns win No. 100
High School Football

Watch now: Ashland-Greenwood completes comeback to stay perfect, Ryan Thompson earns win No. 100

  • Brent Wagner
  • Updated
  • 0

The Class C-1 second-ranked Bluejays made big plays on both offense and defense to help coach Ryan Thompson get his 100th victory.

Despite five fumbles, Lincoln Lutheran shows 'a ton of unity' to knock off No. 8 Sutton
High School Football

Despite five fumbles, Lincoln Lutheran shows 'a ton of unity' to knock off No. 8 Sutton

  • BEN JONES For the Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Josh Duitsman's pass to Max Bartels on a fourth-and-15 play gave the Warriors the go-ahead touchdown with 4:49 left in the game.

Early touchdowns set the tone in Columbus' win over Lincoln Northeast
High School Football

Early touchdowns set the tone in Columbus' win over Lincoln Northeast

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

The Discoverers (3-1) had the Rockets on their heels from the start, scoring on their first four possessions.

Flores to the rescue: Gretna shrugs off mistakes to overwhelm Lincoln Pius X
High School Football

Flores to the rescue: Gretna shrugs off mistakes to overwhelm Lincoln Pius X

  • Ron Powell
  • Updated
  • 0

Junior quarterback Flores completed his first five throws and was 14-of-20 for 201 yards passing in fueling a 21-0 halftime lead for the Dragons.

High school softball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska at Oklahoma

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News