Prep softball glance: Spartans continue torrid stretch; Southwest wins Papio tournament

Husker recruit Ashley Smetter had two doubles and a triple, and Alexis Bradley struck out eight against Lee's Summit West.

Bailey Selvage was just as good earlier against Millard South, limiting the Patriots to three hits while striking out eight.

Lincoln Southeast went 1-1. The Knights rallied with four runs in the final inning to beat Platte County 6-5.

Skutt edges Hastings for title: In a matchup of the top two teams in Class B, and quite possibly the top two teams in the state, No. 1 Omaha Skutt edged No. 2 Hastings 1-0 in the Hastings Invitational championship game.

Ruby Meylan, a Washington recruit, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 for Skutt. Hastings' Faith Molina allowed only two hits and struck out seven in a rematch of last year's Class B state final won by Skutt.

The difference came in the second inning when Skutt scored on an error.

Norris beat Lincoln Pius X 13-4 in the third-place game. York beat Seward 7-6 for fifth place.

