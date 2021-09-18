Prep softball glance: Spartans continue torrid stretch; Southwest wins Papio tournament

Lincoln East continued its hot stretch on the softball diamond, winning the Omaha Westside Invitational on Saturday.
The No. 4 Spartans knocked off No. 2 Omaha Marian 5-2 before holding off No. 9 Elkhorn South 5-3 in championship pool play.
A 4-0 run through the tournament pushed the Spartans' win streak to 19. They haven't lost since the opening weekend of the season.
Campbell Petrick homered and Sydney Walz tripled in two runs in the win against Omaha Marian. Petrick earned the win the circle, too.
Senior Morgan Adams hit a grand slam in the fourth inning as East built a 5-0 lead against Elkhorn South. Jordan Bussey struck out 10 over five innings to earn the win.
Lincoln North Star went 2-0 Saturday, defeating Lincoln North Star 14-3 and Omaha Central 9-1. Northeast rebounded with a 9-8 win against Central.
Southwest wins Papio tournament: No. 3 Lincoln Southwest lost its first game in the ultra-competitive Papillion-La Vista Invitational.
The Silver Hawks never lost again.
A 13-0 rout of Platte County (Missouri) on Friday lifted Southwest into Saturday's championship bracket and the Silver Hawks followed with wins against No. 7 Millard South (3-1) and Lee's Summit West, Missouri (5-1).
Husker recruit Ashley Smetter had two doubles and a triple, and Alexis Bradley struck out eight against Lee's Summit West.
Bailey Selvage was just as good earlier against Millard South, limiting the Patriots to three hits while striking out eight.
Lincoln Southeast went 1-1. The Knights rallied with four runs in the final inning to beat Platte County 6-5.
Skutt edges Hastings for title: In a matchup of the top two teams in Class B, and quite possibly the top two teams in the state, No. 1 Omaha Skutt edged No. 2 Hastings 1-0 in the Hastings Invitational championship game.
Ruby Meylan, a Washington recruit, pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 for Skutt. Hastings' Faith Molina allowed only two hits and struck out seven in a rematch of last year's Class B state final won by Skutt.
The difference came in the second inning when Skutt scored on an error.
Norris beat Lincoln Pius X 13-4 in the third-place game. York beat Seward 7-6 for fifth place.
