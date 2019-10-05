Jami Mans struck out eight and scattered three hits in leading Class C No. 1 Fairbury to an 8-3 win against No. 6 Milford in the championship game of the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament on Saturday in Fairbury.
Plenty of rain soaked the fields Friday and overnight, but those with the Fairbury program had the fields ready to go before noon Saturday.
The Jeffs opened with a 13-0 win against Wilber-Clatonia before pulling away from Milford in the final.
Raven DeFrain went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Claire Shumard added three hits for Fairbury.
Abby Houk hit two homers for Milford.
Rain wipes out other tournaments: Overnight rain led to the cancellation of the Eastern Midlands Conference and River Cities Conference tournaments in Omaha.
With districts set to begin next week, including Class B subdistricts on Monday, the conference tournaments will not be made up.
The Yutan/Mead and Bishop Neumann tournaments also were canceled.