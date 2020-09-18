Prep glance: Zavala's homer helps lift Lincoln East into Westside Invite final

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mya Zavala's three-run home run capped a six-run inning as Class A No. 5 Lincoln East notched a 9-2 win against Lincoln North Star in the semifinals of the Omaha Westside softball tournament Friday.

The Spartans will play No. 2 Omaha Marian in Saturday's 1 p.m. final.

East's Morgan Adams added two hits against North Star.

Lincoln East opened the tournament with a 10-0 win against Lincoln Northeast. The Class A No. 5 Spartans hit five home runs in the win, including two from Morgan Adams.

North Star began the day with a 14-6 win against Grand Island. Emerson Thompson hit a grand slam for the Navigators, who finished with 15 hits.

Monarch Invitational: Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest reached Saturday's championship pool with wins against No. 7 Bellevue East and No. 6 Millard West on Friday.

The Silver Hawks beat Bellevue East on a three-run, walk-off homer from Skylar Pieper. Southwest used a key four-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Josi Solano, to push past Millard West. Sam Banks earned the win in the circle.