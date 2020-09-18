Prep glance: Zavala's homer helps lift Lincoln East into Westside Invite final

Mya Zavala's three-run home run capped a six-run inning as Class A No. 5 Lincoln East notched a 9-2 win against Lincoln North Star in the semifinals of the Omaha Westside softball tournament Friday.
The Spartans will play No. 2 Omaha Marian in Saturday's 1 p.m. final.
East's Morgan Adams added two hits against North Star.
Lincoln East opened the tournament with a 10-0 win against Lincoln Northeast. The Class A No. 5 Spartans hit five home runs in the win, including two from Morgan Adams.
North Star began the day with a 14-6 win against Grand Island. Emerson Thompson hit a grand slam for the Navigators, who finished with 15 hits.
Monarch Invitational: Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest reached Saturday's championship pool with wins against No. 7 Bellevue East and No. 6 Millard West on Friday.
The Silver Hawks beat Bellevue East on a three-run, walk-off homer from Skylar Pieper. Southwest used a key four-run third inning, highlighted by a three-run homer from Josi Solano, to push past Millard West. Sam Banks earned the win in the circle.
Lincoln Southeast split its two games, first losing 9-3 to Millard West. Maggie Helms drove in two runs in the loss. The 10th-ranked Knights later rebounded for a 5-2 win over Kearney. The Knights' Alivya Bollen went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Southwest will play No. 1 Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South in Saturday's championship pool.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Riley Wrhel shot an 87 to win the meet by nine strokes at Mahoney Golf Course. Wrhel's score helped the Rockets capture the team title with a 416.
Bellevue West's Hayden Klaus (96) was second and Lincoln High's Conleigh Hemmer (97) was third.
