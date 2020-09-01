Prep glance: Woods' 12 kills spark Links in sweep of North Star

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln High took a three-set sweep (25-15, 25-21, 25-15) over city rival Lincoln North Star on the Links' home court Tuesday and remained undefeated in the early volleyball season, moving to 5-0.

Tyrah Woods had 12 kills to lead the Links. Paige Christophersen added 21 assists and 16 digs, while Taylor Sluka led the Links with two blocks.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 12-10, Lincoln Northeast 0-0: The Spartans' Campbell Petrick struck out six in the three-inning first game. Five of East's 12 hits went for extra bases — Whitnee Curry homered, Emilee Haggadone and Jaydan Shigley both tripled, and Shigley and Zoie Armstrong both doubled. Curry added a double, triple and four RBIs in the four-inning second game. Jordan Bussey allowed just two hits while striking out five, tossing all four innings for the Spartans. Morgan Adams and Amelia Kehn both added home runs.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln Southeast 8, Lincoln North Star 1: The Knights rolled to five wins in singles play, including a dominant 8-0 victory from Graham Peterson at No. 3. Peterson added a victory in No. 1 doubles, partnering with Nathaniel Rathe in an 8-0 win over Evan Kocian and Nolan Haney. Owen Jensen picked up the lone win for North Star at No. 4 singles.

Lincoln East 7, Lincoln Pius X 2: Kyle Givens had wins in both singles (8-1 over Jase Woita) and at No. 1 doubles with Jacob Whiston for East, which swept the three doubles matches. Pius X's Joseph Plachy won at No. 1 singles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0