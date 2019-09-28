Wayne Super-State pitcher Tori Kniesche surpassed 1,000 career strikeouts on Saturday in helping Class B No. 7 Wayne capture the Adams Central softball tournament.
Kniesche reached the big milestone in fitting fashion, pitching a no-hitter in the Blue Devils' 1-0 win against Milford in the semifinals. The South Dakota State recruit struck out 20.
Kniesche followed with a no-hitter and 12 strikeouts in Wayne's 13-0, five-inning win against Adams Central.
Millard South Invitational: Jayme Horan and Jackie Morrissey each hit home runs in the final inning to cap Millard South's 4-3 come-from-behind win against No. 6 Lincoln Southwest. Horan tied the game at 3-3 with a homer and, two batters later, Morrissey ended the game with her solo shot.
Emma Hain and Abbie Squier each homered for the Silver Hawks, who went 2-1 in the tournament.
Southwest defeated No. 10 Bellevue East 11-4 and Omaha Central 12-1.
Hain and Ashley Smetter homered against Bellevue East, and Taylor Fritz had five RBIs against Omaha Central.
Omaha Benson Invitational: Lincoln High went 1-2, beating Omaha Benson 18-9 and losing to Omaha Northwest (11-6) and Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli (15-7).
The Links' Kayla Farmer had four RBIs in the win against Omaha Benson, and five RBIs against Duchesne/Roncalli.
Girls golf
Centennial Conference Tournament: Taylor Van Ostrand shot a 5-over 75 to lead Lincoln Christian to the tourney title at Hidden Valley Country Club on Saturday. Sara Morden (83) took second as the Crusaders comfortably won with a team total of 349. Kearney Catholic placed second (375), while Lincoln Lutheran (405) came in fourth.