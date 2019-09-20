The top three hitters in Lincoln Southwest's lineup — Ashley Smetter, Abbie Squier and Emma Hain — combined to go 7-for-9 with 10 RBIs and seven runs scored to lead the No. 7 Silver Hawks to a 13-0 win against No. 6 Millard South in the Papillion-La Vista softball tournament Friday.
The Silver Hawks followed with a 12-5 victory against Papillion-La Vista South to advance to Saturday's championship bracket.
Squier, a Nebraska recruit, homered and finished with five RBIs and sophomore Bailey Selvage limited the Patriots to one hit in the three-inning victory.
Squier drove in five more runs in Southwest's win against Papio South.
Southwest will play top-ranked Papillion-La Vista at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Lincoln Southeast went 0-2 in pool play Friday, losing to Papio 10-0 and Omaha Burke 9-4. Rylan Ewoldt homered and Lily Rippetau drove in two runs for the Knights against Burke.
Papio had 10 extra-base hits against Southeast, including five homers. Junior catcher Brooke Dumont had two blasts and four RBIs.
Southeast will play Papillion-La Vista South at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Omaha Westside Invite: No. 8 Lincoln North Star went 2-0 during the first day Friday, defeating Omaha Central 12-0 and Grand Island 8-7.
North Star rallied with seven runs in the bottom of the third inning against the Islanders. Carly Dembowski, Kylie Shottenkirk and Alivya Bollen each drove in two runs for the Navigators.
Shottenkirk drove in three runs against Omaha Central.
Lincoln East also went 2-0 Friday with a 3-0 victory over Lincoln Northeast and an 11-6 win over Elkhorn South.
In the victory over the the Storm, Kyndal Colon had four RBIs and a three-run blast in the top of the sixth inning that put the Spartans ahead 11-4. Emilee Haggadone added a three-run home run of her own in the win.
Lincoln Northeast finished 0-2 during the opening day. The Rockets lost to No. 10 Elkhorn South 10-5. Makenna Bonneau homered and finished with three RBIs to lead Northeast.
CROSS COUNTRY
Norfolk Invitational: Lincoln North Star finished 1-2-3 individually in the boys race, and scored 25 points to win the team title in the nine-team field at the Norfolk Lyle Moeller Invitational at Skyview Park. The Navigators' Liem Chot won the event in a time of 17 minutes, 12 seconds, followed by North Star runners Daniel Pierce (17:33) and Asim Ali (17:39). Ethan Zaborowski added a sixth-place finish. In the girl's race, North Star had three runners finish in the top 20, led by Jaeden Webb's 16th-place finish (22:37). Johana Ramos Mucito finished 16th and Jaycee McFadden took 18th to help the Navigators finish fifth.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Southeast 1: Lincoln East rolled to all three doubles victories and took five of six singles matches to upend the Knights. The Spartans' Kirby Le picked up an 8-2 victory at No. 3 singles over Max Sokolov, while Jake Sundquist had an 8-5 victory at No. 4 singles over Grey Gergen. Le and Sundquist added another victory, representing Lincoln East at No. 1 doubles, with an 8-5 win over Southeast's Gergen and Graham Peterson. Sam Weyeneth picked up the Knights' lone victory at No. 6 singles.