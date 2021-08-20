 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Storms delay the start of tournament loaded with rated softball teams
A line of storms early Friday washed out the opening day of the Bellevue East softball tournament. The tournament, which features 10 rated teams, will begin with pool play games at 8 a.m. Saturday at Lied and Baldwin fields in Bellevue.

Lincoln North Star and Lincoln East are each in the tournament.

The top pool winners will finish play at 4 p.m., and the consolation games will take place at 4 and 6.

The field features defending state champion and Class A No. 3 Papillion-La Vista, No. 4 North Platte, No. 5 Gretna, No. 6 East and No. 7 Millard North, which finished runner-up in last year's event.

Omaha Bryan Invitational: Lincoln High opened play with a 5-3 win against host Omaha Bryan.

The Links are scheduled to play the Fremont-Omaha South winner (those teams will play Saturday morning) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Placement games will follow.

