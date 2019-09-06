Lincoln Southwest split two games on Friday, defeating Papillion-La Vista South 7-2 and falling to Omaha Skutt 9-1 in the Papio South invite.
Skylar Pieper went 2-for-2 with two home runs and two RBIs, while Ashley Smetter finished 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs against the Titans. Ellie Grabouski, Emma Hain and Mackenzie Mlnarik each hit a double in the win. Grabouski went 2-for-2 with a double in the loss to the SkyHawks.
Also at the invite, Lincoln Southeast fell to Papillion-La Vista 12-0 and Millard West 8-3. Katelyn Neumayer had the only hit against the Monarchs. Neumayer went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, while Trinity Babcock and Lily Rippetau each doubled for the Knights against the Wildcats.
Millard North Invite: Lincoln Pius X dropped both games against Elkhorn South and Millard South on Friday in Omaha. Regan Douglas and Ceara Swanson each went 2-for-3 in a 3-2 loss to the Storm. Douglas and Kate Gutschenritter had a double each. Against the Patriots, Matti Reiling hit a two-run home run in a 13-2 loss. Reiling and Chloe Fox collected the team's two hits.
Omaha North Invite: Brittyn Schulz went 1-for-2 with a double and scored two runs, while Shelby Toman finished 2-for-3 in a 10-5 loss against Ponca.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln East 7, Lincoln North Star 2: The Spartans took four of the six singles matches and swept the doubles match. Kyle Givens won No. 1 singles 8-0 and teamed up with Kaiden Bradley to win No. 3 doubles for East. Tan Phan defeated Kirby Le in No. 3 singles and Ethan Mustard beat Jake Sundquist in No. 4 singles for North Star's two wins. Le and Sundquist paired up to defeat Phan and Mustard in No. 1 doubles 8-1.