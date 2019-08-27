The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team shot a school-record 315 en route to winning the Beatrice Invitational on Tuesday at Beatrice Country Club.
The Silver Hawks' Kate Strickland won her second tournament of the season. The sophomore shot a 70, including a 34 on the back nine. Brynn Sundquist shot a 76 to place third and Neely Adler shot an 84 to take ninth. Sadie Steele rounded out the 315 total with an 85.
Southwest won the A Division by 19 shots.
Lincoln Pius X shot a 346 to finish fourth in the A Division. Nicole Kolbas shot a 77 to place fifth, and Lauren Carr shot a 78 to take sixth.
Omaha Duchesne won the B Division with a 374. Beatrice (399) was second.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln North Star 15, Lincoln High 0, 3 innings: Alexis Hubbard went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Gator offense. North Star's Reece Sullivan went 1-for-1 with a double and three RBIs en route to a mercy-rule victory. Kyle Shottenkirk picked up the win, pitching two innings while striking out three batters. Anna Anderson and Brittyn Schulz each had one hit for the Links.