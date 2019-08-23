Class A No. 8 Lincoln North Star defeated a pair of ranked teams during the first day of the Bellevue East softball tournament Friday.
The Navigators finished the day with a 2-1 win against No. 9 Gretna in a contest that ended after five innings because of time limit. Halie Gibson's RBI single in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference.
North Star senior Hanna Roth limited the Dragons to one hit.
The Navigators opened with an 8-5 win against No. 10 Elkhorn South. Lyndsey Roth and Kylie Shottenkirk each had three hits in the win. The Navigators set the tone with a four-run first inning.
Lincoln East went 1-1 during the first day of the tournament, losing to Class A No. 5 Elkhorn 3-2 before bouncing back to beat Bellevue West 13-3.
The Spartans got a big game from senior Emily Prai against the Thunderbirds. Prai went 5-for-5 with two triples and four RBIs. Kyndal Colon and Mickena Richards each added three hits, and Abby Pinkelman earned the win in the circle.
Elkhorn broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the ninth inning against East. Syd Nuismer struck out 11 for the Antlers.
North Star advances to the pool championship bracket. It will play No. 7 Millard West at 10 a.m. Saturday. East will play in the consolation bracket.
Burke's Rosonke sets Class A record: Omaha Burke senior Emma Rosonke set a Class A record by recording a hit in her 30th consecutive game Friday in the Omaha Bryan Invitational.
It came on a triple in the first inning against Omaha Bryan. The No. 6 Bulldogs won 15-0.
The previous record was held by two players. Millard West's Emily Klosterman had 29 straight hits in 2014, and Camille Fowler of Millard West repeated the feat in 2015.
Rosonke is a Creighton recruit.