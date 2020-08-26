Prep glance: Rockets have big day at the plate in sweep of Links

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Northeast had a strong day at the plate and in the circle in sweeping a softball doubleheader from Lincoln High on Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.

The Rockets won the first game 12-0 and the second 15-0.

Maddie Duncan had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the charge in the first game. She also combined with Ainsley Garcia to limit the Links to zero hits in the win.

Nine different Rockets drove in at least one run in the Game 2 victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0