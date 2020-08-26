 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: Rockets have big day at the plate in sweep of Links
View Comments

Prep glance: Rockets have big day at the plate in sweep of Links

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Northeast had a strong day at the plate and in the circle in sweeping a softball doubleheader from Lincoln High on Wednesday at Doris Bair Complex.

The Rockets won the first game 12-0 and the second 15-0.

Maddie Duncan had two doubles and drove in three runs to lead the charge in the first game. She also combined with Ainsley Garcia to limit the Links to zero hits in the win.

Nine different Rockets drove in at least one run in the Game 2 victory.

Prep softball scores, 8/26
High school softball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News