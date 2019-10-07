Lincoln Pius X recorded a clean sheet in a 9-0 dual victory over Lincoln North Star Monday.
Mason Warner did not drop a game, taking an 8-0 victory in No. 1 singles over North Star's Jason Phan and an 8-0 victory paired with Michael Endacott in No. 3 doubles. Endacott added an 8-3 victory at No. 4 singles.
North Star's Evan Kocian provided the two closest matches for the Navigators, dropping an 8-4 loss at No. 6 singles to Pius X's Jase Woita and suffering an 8-6 loss in No. 2 doubles.
SOFTBALL
Papillion-La Vista 8, Lincoln North Star 0: Jordyn Bahl went 3-for-3 with two home runs, a triple and two RBIs to lead the Monarchs. Maggie Vasa hit a home run with two RBIs, while Brooke Dumont, Kate Voisin and Kaylee Wagner each doubled for Papillion-La Vista. Bahl also struck out 12 batters. Hanna Roth and Halie Gibson each had a hit for North Star.