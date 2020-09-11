Prep glance: Papio's Bahl passes Peaches James and Molly Hill in win against Papio South

Papillion-La Vista standout pitcher Jordyn Bahl set a pair of records in the No. 1 Monarchs' 8-0 win against Papillion-La Vista South in Friday's Metro Tournament quarterfinals.
Bahl set a school mark with her 81st career win in the circle, passing the legendary Peaches James. Bahl also set a state record with her 40th consecutive career win, passing Wayne's Molly Hill (39).
Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit, struck out 10 and allowed only one hit against the Titans on Friday.
The Monarchs will play No. 5 Gretna in Saturday's semifinals. No. 3 Omaha Marian and Bellevue East will meet in the other semifinal.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kearney Invitational: Daniel Romary and Allison Badura pulled in third-place finishes for Lincoln Northeast in the boys and girls cross country divisions, respectively, at Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney.
Romary finished nearly a minute off the winning time set by North Platte's Evan Caudy (15 minutes, 49 seconds) with a finish of 16:05, while Badura finished the girls race in 20:26. Hannah Godwin of Kearney blew away the girls field with a time of 18:43.
The Rockets finished fourth in the boys race with 109 points, while Northeast took sixth (161) on the girls side. Lincoln High finished fourth in both the girls and boys races with 93 and 109 points, respectively.
A sixth-place finish from Olivia DiLillo in 20:35 led the Links' girls, while Jackson McNeese led the boys with a finish in 17:18 to finish 10th.
