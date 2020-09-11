Prep glance: Papio's Bahl passes Peaches James and Molly Hill in win against Papio South

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Papillion-La Vista standout pitcher Jordyn Bahl set a pair of records in the No. 1 Monarchs' 8-0 win against Papillion-La Vista South in Friday's Metro Tournament quarterfinals.

Bahl set a school mark with her 81st career win in the circle, passing the legendary Peaches James. Bahl also set a state record with her 40th consecutive career win, passing Wayne's Molly Hill (39).

Bahl, an Oklahoma recruit, struck out 10 and allowed only one hit against the Titans on Friday.

The Monarchs will play No. 5 Gretna in Saturday's semifinals. No. 3 Omaha Marian and Bellevue East will meet in the other semifinal.

CROSS COUNTRY

Kearney Invitational: Daniel Romary and Allison Badura pulled in third-place finishes for Lincoln Northeast in the boys and girls cross country divisions, respectively, at Meadowlark Golf Course in Kearney.

Romary finished nearly a minute off the winning time set by North Platte's Evan Caudy (15 minutes, 49 seconds) with a finish of 16:05, while Badura finished the girls race in 20:26. Hannah Godwin of Kearney blew away the girls field with a time of 18:43.