Prep glance: North Star third in boys tennis invitational behind Vo's first place at No. 2 singles

Lincoln North Star's Travis Vo captured the No. 2 singles title, and the Navigators finished third with 62 points Saturday at the Bellevue West tennis invitational.

Vo defeated Omaha Central's Julian Gabel 8-2 in the championship match. Cooper Wesslund and Kaden McCoy placed second at No. 1 doubles for the Gators, falling 8-1 to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Lincoln High finished fourth as a team with 41 points, taking third at No. 2 doubles behind Alex Gable and Caden Connolly. The Links duo defeated North Star's Evan James and Jacob Mustard 8-5 in the third-place match.

Bellevue West won the invitational with 66 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0