Prep glance: North Star gets walk-off win over Thunderbolts

With a 2-2 count, Kyrah Dailey delivered in a big way for Class A No. 10 Lincoln North Star in a 3-2 softball triumph over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Doris Bair Complex.

Dailey hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, driving in Lyndsey Roth with the winning run. Roth finished with three hits.

Dailey and Roth both had doubles. Maya Anthens opened the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Pius X tied the game in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of a North Star error and a two-run blast from Sara Iburg.

Iburg and Molly Chapman had the only hits for Pius X as North Star's Kylie Shottenkirk limited the Bolts to just two hits while striking out seven.

