The Class A No. 4-ranked Lincoln East volleyball team took care of Lincoln Northeast 25-12, 25-21, 25-22 Tuesday night.

The victory improved to the Spartans to 8-3 — their seventh win in a row, and fourth straight against a city foe heading into this weekend's LPS Invitational. Three of the four wins against city opponents have been sweeps.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 18, Lincoln Southeast 7: Two home runs from Berkley Hatten drove in four runs and helped Lincoln East blow past the Knights at Doris Bair Softball Complex. Left fielder Lucy Barrett and Sydney Walz also had home runs for the Spartans. Sydney Kjeldgaard led Southeast at the plate with two hits and three RBIs.

SWIMMING/GYMNASTICS

Lincoln East honors two teams: The 1987-88 boys swim team and the 1988-89 boys gymnastics teams were inducted into the Lincoln East Hall of Fame during halftime of Friday's football game.

The swim and dive team set six school records at the state meet on their way to the Spartan's first state championship. Jason Bauemann was an all-American in 1-meter diving.

The gymnastics team broke all the school's records in 1988, then broke them again in 1989, claiming city, conference, district and state championships each year. The Spartans were rated the top team in the nation both seasons.